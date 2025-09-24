At the 60th UNHRC session, Shah Faisal Mohammad of ECO-FAWN highlighted the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, calling it Pakistan-sponsored and a violation of human rights. He urged global dismantling of terror networks, safe havens, and financing.

Geneva [Switzerland]: At the 60th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Shah Faisal Mohammad, a representative of ECO-FAWN society, while addressing the Council, raised alarm over what he described as a "gruesome terror attack" and a "blatant violation of international human rights and humanitarian law," referring to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 sponsored by Pakistani terrorist organisations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shah stated that civilians had been targeted merely for exercising their fundamental freedoms, the right to travel, freedom of movement, and freedom of religion.

"Human rights cannot exist side by side with organised terror," Shah stated, warning that such attacks were part of a deliberate pattern of violence aimed at destabilising peace, dividing communities, and suppressing freedoms in the region.

India urged the Council to confront the global infrastructure that supports terrorism. This includes cross-border financing, training camps abroad, ideological networks, and the safe sanctuaries that allow extremist groups to operate with impunity. "The network must be dismantled completely. No terror group should have safe havens, media platforms or political coverage," Shah stated.

Shah further called on all member states to investigate, expose, and sanction both attackers and their supporters. Any silence or indifference, India warned, would only embolden violent actors. Highlighting the long-standing pluralistic character of Jammu and Kashmir, India said the recent violence was intended to "break the spirit of a secular, inclusive society" at a time when the region was moving forward on a path of transformation.

The appeal highlighted the right of Indian citizens to live in peace, dignity, and security, free from the threat of extremist violence. "The people of India deserve to live without fear," Shah stated, urging the Council to stand firm against forces that undermine stability and human rights.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)