Pakistan descends into absolute mayhem; Imran Khan now accused of being foreign-funded

Intermittent tear gas shelling is ongoing at Zaman Park as police are currently camped out at a security barrier outside the neighbourhood where former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan resides

Morning after supporters of Imran Khan on Tuesday clashed with the police outside his Lahore residence to foil his arrest on corruption charges, Pakistan's Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Ahsan Iqbal has accused the former Pakistan Prime Minister of being foreign-funded.

Taking to Twitter, Ahsan put out a post in Urdu which, when translated, read: "The whole world is watching how an unrighteous person, Imran Niazi, has taken the judicial system hostage, is violating the order of the court, making the workers a shield, and is hiding in his house. Is foreign funding showing its colours by spreading anarchy through Imran?"

Several policemen were wounded as Imran's party workers protested in several cities across the country. TV footage showed police slowly approaching the Zaman Park residence of Khan behind an armoured vehicle that was dispersing his supporters with a water cannon. Khan's supporters, who had covered their faces with pieces of cloth, pelted stones at policemen.

"Despite the pelting of stones, police refrained from taking extreme measures, Islamabad police said on Twitter.

The Islamabad police said that five of its officials, including Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Shahzad Bukhari, who was leading the police team, had been injured after stones were pelted from the roof of Zaman Park.

Intermittent tear gas shelling is ongoing at Zaman Park as police are currently camped out at a security barrier outside the neighbourhood, Dawn newspaper reported. Khan's supporters, however, have laid siege to the path leading to his residence.

PTI leader Shireen Mazari shared a video in which tear gas could be seen entering Khan's residence. "They're shelling Imran Khan's house too, a leader who requested everyone to stay peaceful and patient. Democracy seems to be suspended in the country, no?" the official Twitter handle of the party tweeted.

PTI's deputy leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi earlier said that the party leadership is ready to find out a "possible way out" to avert bloodshed. "Show me the warrant. I will first read and understand it. Then, I will speak to Imran Khan and my lawyers," he told the police.

Khan's party moved the Islamabad High Court against the arrest warrants issued in the Toshakhana case.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq fixed the hearing for Wednesday while rejecting the party's request to conduct the hearing today.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, however, said that officials would arrest Khan in accordance with the court's directives and produce him in court.

'If something happens to me...'

Khan, in a video message, had asked his supporters to "come out" to fight for real freedom and continue the struggle even if he is killed or arrested.

Khan's video message was released by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on social media as police arrived at his Zaman Park residence to arrest him in the Toshakhana case. Despite an over eight-hour-long police operation outside the Zaman Park Lahore residence of Imran Khan, the police could not arrest him due to strong resistance from PTI workers.

Scores of PTI workers and policemen suffered injuries in the violent clashes. So far, no casualty has been reported. Police have arrested a number of PTI workers. The PTI workers, in huge numbers, are braving massive shelling. Zaman Park turned out to be a battleground.

Lahore Police chief Bilal Saddique Kamayan said that Lahore police are assisting the Islamabad police in the arrest of Khan. We will make sure that the court's arrest warrants are executed, he said. Three police vans were present outside Khan's residence.

Police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse Khan's supporters, who reportedly hurled stones at policemen, resulting in injuries.

In the video message, 70-year-old Khan said: "They (the government) think that after my arrest, the nation will fall asleep. You have to prove them wrong," 70-year-old Khan said in the video. God has given me everything, and I am fighting this battle for you. I have been fighting this battle all my life, and I will continue to do so. If something happens to me and I am sent to jail or if I am killed, you have to prove that you will struggle without Imran Khan and not accept the slavery of these thieves and of the one person who has been making decisions for the country."

What is the Toshakhana case?

Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Since his ouster, Khan has been clamouring for immediate elections to oust what he termed an "imported government" led by prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. Sharif has maintained that elections will be held later this year once the parliament completes its five-year tenure.