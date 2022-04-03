Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan crisis: Know all about of Article 6 which can be used against PM Imran Khan

    Shehbaz Sharif, the Leader of the Opposition in Pakistan's National Assembly, stated on Thursday that Imran Khan and the Speaker of the NA will face Article 6 of the Constitution, shortly after Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed a no-trust resolution against the Prime Minister.

    Team Newsable
    Islamabad, First Published Apr 3, 2022, 5:27 PM IST

    The vote on the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was scheduled for today, but the deputy speaker cancelled it, citing Article 5. (loyalty to the state).

    Here is everything you need to know about Article 6:

    Article 6 of Pakistan's Constitution refers to "high treason." It states that "anyone who abrogates, subverts, suspends, or holds in abeyance, the Constitution, or attempts or conspires to abrogate, subvert, suspend, or hold in abeyance, the Constitution by use of force or display of force, or by any other unlawful means, shall be guilty of high treason."

    Furthermore, clause two of the article states that anybody who aids, abets, or collaborates in the actions is guilty of high treason. Another provision states that no court, even the Supreme Court and a High Court, may legitimise an act of high treason. Furthermore, through legislation, Parliament shall legislate for the punishment of anyone found guilty of high treason.

    Clause 2A says that an act of high treason cannot be validated by any court, including the Supreme Court and a High Court.” The last clause directs the Parliament to provide “for the punishment of persons found guilty of high treason.”

    The Deputy Speaker dismissed the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister after Fawad Chaudhry, a minister in the Imran Khan government, stated that there was a foreign hand wanting a regime change and that it was therefore important for the National Assembly to decide whether a third country could change the government in Pakistan.

    Suri stated that the move should be made in accordance with the Constitution. He stated that the minister's comments were correct, and that no foreign force must be permitted to destabilise an elected government through a conspiracy. On the suggestion of Prime Minister Khan, Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the Assembly, mandating elections within 90 days.

