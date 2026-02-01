A viral video showing army trousers hanging on a rope with gunshots in the background has triggered widespread mockery of Pakistan Army on social media. Shared with claims of soldiers fleeing after a Baloch rebel attack, the clip remains unverified.

A short video circulating widely on social media claims to show the aftermath of an attack on a military camp in Pakistan'sBalochistan region. The clip shows a pair of army trousers hanging on a rope while gunshots are heard in the background. The video is being shared with captions mocking the Pakistan Army, claiming soldiers fled the camp in fear after an alleged rebel attack.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The viral video led users to revive taunts linked to the 1971 surrender of 93,000 troops, turning the clip into a symbol of ridicule online.

Scroll to load tweet…

However, there is no official confirmation about when or where the video was recorded, or whether it is linked to any recent incident. The authenticity of the video and the claims attached to it are yet to be verified.

How the video spread online

The clip went viral mainly on X, where it was shared with dramatic captions such as 'historic world record', 'another big embarrassment' for Pakistan and statements comparing the incident to past military defeats. Many users reshared the video to make sarcastic remarks, jokes, and political comments aimed at the Pakistan Army.

Scroll to load tweet…

Some users linked the video to Baloch rebel activity in Nushki, while others questioned the source and accuracy of the claims. Despite doubts, the video continued to gain traction due to its sensational nature.

Wave of mockery and strong reactions

The viral post triggered a flood of comments, many of them mocking and provocative. Several users drew comparisons with the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh, claiming history was 'repeating itself'. Others used humour, sarcasm, and crude jokes to criticise the Pakistani military.

At the same time, a section of users warned against blindly believing viral clips. They pointed out that similar videos in the past were taken out of context or edited to spread misinformation.

References to the 1971 surrender resurface

Many social media users referred to the events of December 16, 1971, when around 93,000 Pakistani military personnel surrendered to Indian forces and the Mukti Bahini in Dhaka. That surrender ended the 13-day Indo-Pakistan war and led to the birth of Bangladesh.

Scroll to load tweet…

India observes the day as Vijay Diwas. Online users used this historic event to add weight to their criticism, though experts say such comparisons should be made carefully and responsibly.