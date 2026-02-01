A viral video from Noida allegedly shows men in an MG Hector chasing a family’s car and making obscene gestures on a public road. The clip has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with users demanding strict police action.

A video allegedly from Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media, showing shocking behaviour on a road in Noida. The clip, widely shared on X, appears to show a man travelling in an MG Hector SUV chasing another car carrying a family. During the chase, the man is seen making obscene gestures and blowing flying kisses at the occupants of the other vehicle. Police have arrested two men, who are native of Azamgarh and Mainpuri and are based in Noida currently.

The viral video has shocked many viewers because the incident allegedly took place in broad daylight on a public road. Several users said such actions made roads unsafe for families, women, and children.

In the viral video, the man recording the incident is heard saying, “Look at this man. He is drunk. We are travelling with our family, and he is behaving badly.” Meanwhile, the man in the other car continues to wave at them and make obscene gestures, including blowing flying kisses, despite being filmed.

Strong public reaction on social media

The viral video drew strong criticism from people across social media platforms. Many users described the act as open harassment and street hooliganism rather than harmless fun. Several posts questioned whether some drivers felt above the law simply because they were in expensive cars.

Comments on X demanded immediate action, with users tagging Uttar Pradesh Police, Noida Police, and traffic authorities. Many said the behaviour showed a complete lack of respect towards families and women. Some also raised concerns about the growing trend of reckless acts being done for social media attention.

Calls for strict police action

Several users pointed out that the vehicle number was visible in the video and urged police to identify the accused quickly. Many demanded strict legal action to send a clear message that public roads are not places for harassment or indecent behaviour.

People also questioned road safety in Noida, asking how families could feel secure if such incidents continued without consequences. Some users said the video should be treated as evidence and not ignored.

Two men arrested for obscene acts

Two men were arrested in Noida after the viral video showing the man blowing kisses at a woman sitting inside a car and then following her vehicle . Police identified the accused as Amit Kumar from Azamgarh and Abhishek from Mainpuri, both currently living in Noida, according to a report by India Today.

Police said the men also made obscene gestures at other women on the road and chased their cars, leaving the women scared and distressed. After the video went viral on social media, police traced the vehicle, arrested both accused, and seized their car.