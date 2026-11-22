Pakistan's Minister Musadik Masood Malik avoided questions on the Indus Waters Treaty during his New Delhi visit, pleading for bilateral talks despite his earlier threats, while India maintains its strict stance following the Pahalgam attack.

Pak Minister Avoids Treaty Queries While Seeking Talks in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Putting on a blatant display of deflection and cowardice right on Indian soil, Pakistan's Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Minister Musadik Masood Malik on Sunday evaded responsibility for his past incendiary threats regarding the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). Instead, he is pleading with New Delhi to invite him for bilateral talks.

Confronted in the national capital over his reckless rhetoric, Malik sought refuge in diplomatic excuses, evading questions on the water-sharing pact, which remains in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack. He insisted talks could only take place if India formally invited Islamabad--a desperate plea from a nation buckling under economic turmoil.

Speaking in the national capital, as he led the Pakistani delegation at the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, the Pakistani minister evaded direct answerability on the Indus Waters Treaty, stating, "When you invite me to discuss the Indus Water Treaty, we will certainly talk about it. You haven't invited me to discuss the Indus Water Treaty at this moment."

Pressing further on his plea for engagement, Malik attempted to set conditions for answering questions on his own past statements, remarking, "When you invite me to discuss those specific issues, I shall be there. But first, you must extend that invitation. Tell me that you wish to engage in a bilateral dialogue; when you invite me for such a discussion, I will be present, and I will then answer all the bilateral questions you choose to ask."

Malik’s sudden retreat into diplomatic formalities stands in stark contrast to his earlier warmongering and hostility. In June, Malik had strongly criticised India's decision to place the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, issuing a brazen threat that Pakistan would "cut off that hand" which attempted to take away its share of water, while accusing New Delhi of using water as a tool of pressure against Islamabad.

However, New Delhi has refused to yield to Islamabad's bluster or pleas for dialogue. Responding to a question on Malik's arrival in India and his earlier remarks on the Indus Waters Treaty, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal firmly shut the door on any concessions, stating, “As far as the IWT is concerned, we have made our position very clear and that is where it remains. There is absolutely no change.”

India's uncompromising stance follows the horrific Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in April 2025, in which 26 people were killed. Maintaining a firm position against Pakistan-backed terrorism, India has repeatedly called for credible and verifiable action against those responsible for supporting cross-border terror. In direct retaliation for the Pahalgam massacre, New Delhi launched Operation Sindoor, delivering a strong military response targeting terror infrastructure, with military exchanges between the two sides continuing until a ceasefire understanding was reached on May 10, 2025, after calls from the Pakistani military leadership. A decisive non-kinetic move under Operation Sindoor was India’s decision to hold the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. The suspension of the treaty has dealt a severe blow with far-reaching consequences for Pakistan--a country heavily dependent on the Indus River system for 80 per cent of its 16 million hectares of agricultural land and 93 per cent of its total water use. Supporting 237 million people and contributing one-fourth of Pakistan’s GDP through crops like wheat, rice, and cotton, the Indus River system remains Islamabad's lifeline, leaving the terror-sponsoring nation desperate for talks with New Delhi. (ANI)