    Over 20 civilians killed in Russian attack on Ukraine's Independence Day: Report

    Earlier, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned of the risk of "repugnant Russian provocations" ahead of the 31st anniversary on Wednesday of Ukraine's independence from Moscow-dominated Soviet rule, and public celebrations were cancelled.

    Kyiv, First Published Aug 25, 2022, 11:25 AM IST

    A Russian missile attack has killed as many as 22 civilians and set a passenger train on fire in eastern Ukraine as the country marked its Independence Day under heavy shelling, officials in Kyiv said.

    The holiday also coincided with six months since Russia invaded Ukraine, touching off Europe's most devastating conflict since World War Two.

    In a video address to the United Nations Security Council, the Ukrainian President said that rockets hit a train in the small town of Chaplyne, some 145 km (90 miles) west of Russian-occupied Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

    "Chaplyne is our pain today. As of this moment there are 22 dead," he said in a later evening video address, adding Ukraine would hold Russia responsible for everything it had done.

    In a statement, Zelensky said Russian forces had shelled Chaplyne twice. A boy was killed in the first attack when a missile hit his house, and 21 people died later when rockets hit the railway station and set fire to five train carriages.

    The Russian defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Russia denies targeting civilians.

    "Russia’s missile strike on a train station full of civilians in Ukraine fits a pattern of atrocities. We will continue, together with partners from around the world, to stand with Ukraine and seek accountability for Russian officials," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter.

    On Ukraine's holiday, Russia's military avoided Kyiv and targeted frontline towns like Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Nikopol and Dnipro with artillery attacks, Ukraine presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said.

    Ukraine declared independence from the disintegrating Soviet Union in August 1991, and its population voted overwhelmingly for independence in a referendum that December.

    Celebrations of the August 24 public holiday were cancelled, but many Ukrainians marked the occasion by wearing embroidered shirts typical of the national dress.

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2022, 11:26 AM IST
