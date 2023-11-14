Over 100 UN staff members killed in Gaza since Israel-Palestine war began: UN aid agency

Israel-Palestine war: On Monday, United Nations offices across the world lowered their flags to half-staff. Furthermore, all UN staff members observed a moment of silence to mourn and honour their colleagues who lost their lives in Gaza.

In what comes as a recent development, a UN aid agency has revealed that at least 102 United Nations staff members have been killed in Gaza since the conflict between Hamas and Israel started. The reports further said that at least 27 UN staff members have been injured since the start of the war.

In the statement, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said, "In the last 24 hours, one UNRWA staff member was killed with her family in the north of the Gaza Strip due to strikes," bringing the death toll to more than 100.

"This is the highest number of United Nations aid workers killed in a conflict in the history of the United Nations," UNRWA said.

On October 7, Hamas launched attacks on Israel. In retaliation, Israel launched a fierce counter-offensive targeting Hamas sites in Gaza.

It is reportedly said that more than 1200 people have died in Israel since Hamas launched the attack on October 7. According to Palestinian authorities, at least 11,180 in Gaza as of November 13.

Meanwhile, IDF said that two more soldiers were killed fighting against Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip, raising the death toll in the Israeli ground operation to 46.

The troops have been identified as Staff Sgt Roee Marom (21), a squad commander in the 906 Battalion and Master Sgt Raz Abulafia (27), a fighter in the 6863 Battalion. The IDF further said that a reservist logistics soldier and an NCO in the Combat Engineering Corp's 605th Battalion were seriously injured during fighting in northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Hamas had lost control in the Gaza Strip as the IDF moved to fully capture Gaza City.

Gallant also said that the troops are advancing towards every location and the terrorists are fleeing south.