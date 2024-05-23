Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Osama Bin Lager' beer sells out after going viral in UK, forces brewery in Lincolnshire to shut down website

    Mitchell Brewing Co, a small brewery in UK's Billinghay, Lincolnshire, has found itself at the center of a storm of controversy after its Osama Bin Laden-themed beer, "Osama Bin Lager," sold out following a viral surge in popularity online. 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 23, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

    The beer, labeled with a cartoon caricature of the infamous Al Qaeda leader killed by US Navy Seals in 2011, quickly garnered widespread attention and sparked a frenzy among consumers. According to the company's website, it is their "most popular production" and is a "light refreshing lager with a hint of citrus taste".

    “We’ve woken up the last couple of mornings with thousands and thousands and thousands of notifications,” Luke Mitchell, owner of the Mitchell Brewing Co, told BBC.

    The overwhelming demand led to the brewery unplugging their phones and shutting down their website to manage the influx.

    Mitchell, who operates the brewery with his wife Catherine, described the past 48 hours as relentless. "The phone just hasn’t stopped for the last 48 hours," he said.

    Despite the controversial theme, the brewery has pledged to donate $13 from each barrel sold to a charity supporting the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

    Mitchell Brewing Co, known for its provocative beer names, aims to use humour to address dark historical figures. Other brews in their collection include "Putin’s Porter" and "Kim Jong Ale."

     

     

    Mitchell believes the names are meant to be taken in jest and insists that most people react positively. "Everyone laughs when they see the names on the bar," he stated. "As far as I’m aware, no one’s been offended, but I’m sure there is someone out there."

    However, the Osama Bin Lager is not the only food or drink to spark controversy recently. In Argentina, a fast food restaurant faced backlash from Jewish groups for serving dishes with names inspired by the Holocaust, such as "Adolf fries" and an "Ana Frank burger." These items were widely condemned as offensive and insensitive.

    Last Updated May 23, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
