Teen with shotgun sparks terror scare on Jetstar flight before passengers overpower him (WATCH)

A 17-year-old armed with a shotgun breached security at Avalon Airport and boarded a Jetstar flight before being tackled by passengers. Police are investigating the security lapse, and the airport was placed on lockdown.
 

Author
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 7:06 PM IST

A 17-year-old boy armed with a shotgun and ammunition was overpowered by passengers after breaching security and boarding a Jetstar flight at Avalon Airport near Melbourne on Thursday.

Dressed in hi-vis gear, the teenager allegedly entered the airport through a hole in the perimeter fence and walked up the boarding stairs into flight JQ610, which was preparing to depart for Sydney with 160 passengers onboard.

Victoria Police Superintendent Michael Reid said the teen was detained by three passengers after his weapon was spotted. “Passengers identified he was carrying a firearm. He was overpowered, and police arrived shortly after to take him into custody,” Reid said.

Also read: 'Completely unacceptable': UK on security breach during S Jaishankar's visit

A passenger, Barry Clark, who tackled the suspect, described the tense moment. “The air hostess was questioning him, then suddenly, a shotgun appeared. I pushed her out of the way, got the gun down the stairs, and pinned him until police came.”

Authorities are investigating how the teenager managed to breach security. His vehicle has been located, and counter-terror teams have been contacted. Police are also working to confirm whether the firearm was registered.

The incident forced Avalon Airport into lockdown, with passengers evacuated and flights disrupted. Jetstar confirmed the security breach, stating, “The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority.”

Also read: Karnataka SHOCKER! Man kills girlfriend by slitting her throat, later dies by suicide; honor killing suspected

