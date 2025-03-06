Security guard disappears in Balochistan after detention by Pakistani forces

A security guard, Saeed Baloch, was reportedly detained and disappeared by Pakistani forces in Balochistan's Turbat. This incident is part of a worrying trend of enforced disappearances in the region, raising concerns among activists and human rights organizations.

Security guard disappears in Balochistan after detention by Pakistani forces dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 6, 2025, 5:33 PM IST

Balochistan [Pakistan], March 6 (ANI): A security guard at a law college in Balochistan's Turbat, has reportedly been detained and disappeared by Pakistani forces, Balochistan Post reported.

Also Read: Trump administration reportedly halts use of military aircraft for migrant deportations due to high costs


The missing individual, identified as Saeed Baloch, a resident of Sangabad, worked at the college for several years.

According to the Balochistan Post, eyewitnesses claim that Baloch was detained by Pakistani forces in the western part of Turbat before his disappearance. His current whereabouts remain unknown, causing distress among his family and the local community.

This incident is part of a worrying trend of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, where activists and human rights organizations have raised concerns about state-led abductions.

The Balochistan Post reported that the authorities have yet to issue any official statements regarding Baloch's disappearance, intensifying fears and calls for accountability in the region. The growing number of such incidents continues to fuel tensions and demand for justice from both local communities and international observers.

According to the Balochistan Post, Paank, the human rights division of Baloch National Movement, recently reported that at least 48 individuals have been forcibly disappeared in the first five days of the current month. The report highlights that 35 of these individuals were detained by Pakistani security forces in Kalat before they went missing, while five others from different regions were victims of custodial killings.

Paank has urged international human rights organizations to urgently address the situation, stressing that the scale of enforced disappearances in Balochistan cannot be fully captured in one report. The organization called on global institutions to review Paank's ongoing daily reports, which document numerous human rights violations in the region, the Balochistan Post reported.

Paank described the situation as a "severe humanitarian crisis" and accused the Pakistani state of committing "genocide" against the Baloch people. The organization continues to push for global attention and intervention to end these abuses. (ANI)

Also Read: 'Will soon be dead': 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana tells US court he'll be tortured if extradited to India

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Trump administration reportedly halts use of military aircraft for migrant deportations due to high costs dmn

Trump administration reportedly halts use of military aircraft for migrant deportations due to high costs

China faces economic uncertainty, vows to boost spending and cut rates to support growth dmn

China faces economic uncertainty, vows to boost spending and cut rates to support growth

South Korea Air Force jet accidentally drops bombs on civilians during military exercise, causing injuries dmn

South Korea Air Force jet accidentally drops bombs on civilians during military exercise, causing injuries

China accused of unlawful detentions as 1,545 prisoners of conscience sentenced, report reveals vkp

China accused of unlawful detentions as 1,545 prisoners of conscience sentenced, report reveals

Prison sentences 'less likely' for Muslims & ethnic minorities under new UK Law? (WATCH) shk

Prison sentences 'less likely' for Muslims & ethnic minorities under new UK Law? Robert Jenrick debates| WATCH

Recent Stories

Women's Day 2025: Sania Mirza to PV Sindhu; 7 women who inspire in sports MEG

Women’s Day 2025: Sania Mirza to PV Sindhu; 7 women who inspire in sports

Kerala Cricket Association signs agreement to build stadium in Kottayam for BCCI matches dmn

Kerala Cricket Association signs agreement to build stadium in Kottayam for BCCI matches

RSS leader clarifies Marathi remark after backlash, Uddhav Thackeray demands sedition case ddr

RSS leader clarifies Marathi remark after backlash, Uddhav Thackeray demands sedition case

Chhattisgarh: 5 people dead in Raipur road accident ddr

8 killed, 12 injured in two separate road accidents in Chhattisgarh

(PHOTOS) Huma Qureshi's 7 stunning suit looks perfect for Eid 2025 gcw

(PHOTOS) Huma Qureshi's 7 stunning suit looks perfect for Eid 2025

Recent Videos

VIRAL - Drunk Woman BLOCKS ITBP Jawans on Delhi Road, Video Sparks Outrage!

VIRAL - Drunk Woman BLOCKS ITBP Jawans on Delhi Road, Video Sparks Outrage!

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Modified Jackets, 30 Dubai Trips: How Ranya Rao Smuggled Rs17.3 Cr Worth of Gold?

Karnataka Pulse | Modified Jackets, 30 Dubai Trips: How Ranya Rao Smuggled Rs17.3 Cr Worth of Gold?

Video Icon
Barcelona's Thrilling 5-4 COMEBACK Against Benfica in UCL Classic!

Barcelona's Thrilling 5-4 COMEBACK Against Benfica in UCL Classic!

Video Icon
PM Modi Explores Exhibition, Launches Trek & Bike Rally in Uttarakhand’s Harsil Valley

PM Modi Explores Exhibition, Launches Trek & Bike Rally in Uttarakhand’s Harsil Valley

Video Icon
'Little Surprised That People...' – EAM Jaishankar’s Candid View on Trump’s US Policy

'Little Surprised That People...' – EAM Jaishankar’s Candid View on Trump’s US Policy

Video Icon