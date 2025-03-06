3 Indians, including Shahzadi Khan, executed in UAE after murder convictions

Three Indian nationals, including Shahzadi Khan, were executed in the UAE after being convicted of murder. The Indian Embassy provided legal aid, submitted mercy pleas, and assisted families with last rites. The UAE's highest court upheld the sentences.
 

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, two Indian nationals, Muhammed Rinash Arangilottu and Muraleedharan Perumthatta Valappil, were convicted on murder charges and handed out death sentences in the UAE. The highest court of UAE, the Court of Cassation, upheld the sentences, the XP Division stated.

The Embassy provided all possible consular and legal assistance, including sending mercy petitions and pardon requests to the Government of UAE for the Indian nationals, the statement said.

The UAE authorities informed the Embassy on February 28 that these two sentences have been carried out. The families of the concerned have been informed. The Embassy is in touch with them and facilitating their participation in the last rites, as per XP Division said.

Meanwhile, Indian national Shahzadi Khan who was executed in the United Arab Emirates after being convicted for killing her employer's child was buried in Abu Dhabi and representatives of the deceased paid their respects to her mortal remains, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the burial of the 33-year-old Indian national hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Banda district was conducted today in Abu Dhabi as per regulations of the UAE authorities, as per the MEA.

"Prior to her burial, the authorized representatives of Ms. Shahjadi's family paid respect to the mortal remains. They also attended the funeral prayers at the mosque as well as the burial at the Baniyas cemetery. Embassy officials assisted the authorized representatives in this regard as well as attended the last rites," a statement from the MEA said.

Shahzadi was convicted on charges of murder of her employer's child and sentenced to death in the UAE. The highest court of the UAE, the Court of Cassation, upheld the sentence.

On February 28, UAE authorities intimated the Indian Embassy that the sentence of Shahzadi had been carried out by local laws.

