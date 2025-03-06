'Not alone': Zelenskyy hails EU's support, secures key defense commitments at Brussels summit

Read Full Article

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed deep gratitude to European leaders for their steadfast backing amid Russia’s invasion, calling their solidarity a "strong signal" of support during the European leaders' summit in Brussels.

Standing alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is not fighting alone. “We are very thankful that we are not alone. And these are not just words,” he said, acknowledging the EU’s continued military and economic aid.

Also read: Teen with shotgun sparks terror scare on Jetstar flight before passengers overpower him (WATCH)

Von der Leyen described the situation as a "watershed moment" for Europe, stating, "Europe faces a clear and present danger. We must ensure Ukraine can protect itself and push for a lasting and just peace."

The Brussels summit, which gathered all 27 EU leaders, focused on bolstering Ukraine’s defenses amid ongoing Russian aggression. It followed Zelenskyy’s recent visit to Washington, where he urged former US President Donald Trump for security assurances—a move that initially met resistance but later led to a softened stance after Ukraine agreed to a major mineral deal with the US.

During his meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, Zelenskyy expressed appreciation for Belgium’s commitment to transferring F-16 fighter jets, calling it a "strong step" toward protecting Ukrainian lives. He also discussed enhancing Ukraine’s domestic weapons production, particularly long-range drones and missiles, which have proven effective on the battlefield.

Zelenskyy reaffirmed Ukraine’s aspirations for EU integration and praised Belgium for its unwavering support. The summit underscored Europe’s commitment to Ukraine, reinforcing military aid and strategic cooperation amid a critical juncture in the war.

Also read: Security guard disappears in Balochistan after detention by Pakistani forces

Latest Videos