'Not alone': Zelenskyy hails EU's support, secures key defense commitments at Brussels summit

At the Brussels summit, Zelenskyy thanked EU leaders for their unwavering support, securing commitments for F-16 jets and defense aid. He also discussed Ukraine’s EU integration and strengthened military production, reinforcing Europe's solidarity amid Russian aggression.
 

Zelenskyy hails EU support: "We're not alone" in fight against Russia ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 6, 2025, 8:14 PM IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed deep gratitude to European leaders for their steadfast backing amid Russia’s invasion, calling their solidarity a "strong signal" of support during the European leaders' summit in Brussels.

Standing alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is not fighting alone. “We are very thankful that we are not alone. And these are not just words,” he said, acknowledging the EU’s continued military and economic aid.

Also read: Teen with shotgun sparks terror scare on Jetstar flight before passengers overpower him (WATCH)

Von der Leyen described the situation as a "watershed moment" for Europe, stating, "Europe faces a clear and present danger. We must ensure Ukraine can protect itself and push for a lasting and just peace."

The Brussels summit, which gathered all 27 EU leaders, focused on bolstering Ukraine’s defenses amid ongoing Russian aggression. It followed Zelenskyy’s recent visit to Washington, where he urged former US President Donald Trump for security assurances—a move that initially met resistance but later led to a softened stance after Ukraine agreed to a major mineral deal with the US.

During his meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, Zelenskyy expressed appreciation for Belgium’s commitment to transferring F-16 fighter jets, calling it a "strong step" toward protecting Ukrainian lives. He also discussed enhancing Ukraine’s domestic weapons production, particularly long-range drones and missiles, which have proven effective on the battlefield.

Zelenskyy reaffirmed Ukraine’s aspirations for EU integration and praised Belgium for its unwavering support. The summit underscored Europe’s commitment to Ukraine, reinforcing military aid and strategic cooperation amid a critical juncture in the war.

Also read: Security guard disappears in Balochistan after detention by Pakistani forces

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

2 Indian nationals executed in UAE on murder charges ddr

3 Indians, including Shahzadi Khan, executed in UAE after murder convictions

Teen with shotgun sparks terror scare on Jetstar flight before passengers overpower him (WATCH) ddr

Teen with shotgun sparks terror scare on Jetstar flight before passengers overpower him (WATCH)

Security guard disappears in Balochistan after detention by Pakistani forces dmn

Security guard disappears in Balochistan after detention by Pakistani forces

Trump administration reportedly halts use of military aircraft for migrant deportations due to high costs dmn

Trump administration reportedly halts use of military aircraft for migrant deportations due to high costs

China faces economic uncertainty, vows to boost spending and cut rates to support growth dmn

China faces economic uncertainty, vows to boost spending and cut rates to support growth

Recent Stories

Champions Trophy 2025: Former England skipper hails Steve Smith's captaincy despite Australia's exit HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Former England skipper hails Steve Smith's captaincy despite Australia's exit

Football transfer rumours: Xavi to Kvaratskhelia - Big updates HRD

Football transfer rumours: Xavi to Kvaratskhelia - Big updates

Strengthen your friendships: Step-by-step guide to resolving conflicts MEG

Strengthen your friendships: Step-by-step guide to resolving conflicts

2 Indian nationals executed in UAE on murder charges ddr

3 Indians, including Shahzadi Khan, executed in UAE after murder convictions

Marvell Crashes After Q4 Earnings, Price Target Cuts — But One Firm Sees a Buying Opportunity As Retail Optimism Hits Year-High

Marvell Crashes After Q4 Earnings, Price Target Cuts — But One Firm Sees a Buying Opportunity As Retail Optimism Hits Year-High

Recent Videos

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon