Under 'Operation Amistad,' India has dispatched two IAF C-17 aircraft to earthquake-hit Venezuela. The planes carry 35 tonnes of relief, an Army Field Hospital contingent, and two BHISHM Cubes to provide critical medical assistance.

Indian Air Force's Boeing C-17 Globemaster aircraft have transited through Cote d'Ivoire's capital city of Abidjan en route to Venezuela carrying relief materials to the earthquake-hit country under Operation Amistad.

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Operation Amistad: India's Aid Mission

According to the Embassy of India in Cote d'Ivoire, the two Indian Air Force C-17s transited through Abidjan en route to Venezuela carrying 35 tonnes of relief equipment, an Indian Army Field Hospital contingent and two BHISHM Cubes.

According to the embassy, the contingent comprises 41 personnel, including nine medical officers, and is equipped to provide emergency medical care, trauma management, life-saving surgical support and other essential healthcare services to Venezuela, which was struck by a devastating twin earthquake that struck the northern side of the South American country.

What is the BHISHM Cube?

The team is also carrying approximately six tonnes of medical stores and humanitarian relief supplies provided by the Ministry of External Affairs. In addition, one of the aircraft is transporting a BHISHM Cube (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita & Maitri) under India's Aarogya Maitri Project.

The BHISHM Cube is an indigenous, rapidly deployable, modular medical facility designed for disaster and humanitarian response. The system comprises compact, self-contained medical modules that can be quickly assembled into a fully functional field hospital, capable of treating up to 200 patients.

It is equipped with portable ventilators, patient monitors, diagnostic equipment, surgical instruments, power generation units, and oxygen support systems.

India's HADR Leadership

The embassy noted that the deployment highlights India's capability to provide swift and effective medical assistance during humanitarian crises anywhere in the world.

The dispatch of the medical contingent under Operation Amistad reflects India's enduring commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and its readiness to extend timely support to friendly nations in times of crisis.

Following the series of powerful earthquakes in northern Venezuela, India launched 'Operation Amistad', dispatching critical medical assistance to earthquake-affected Venezuela in a decisive demonstration of global solidarity and humanitarian leadership. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the mission underscores India's expanding role as a first responder in global Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR). Guided by the strategic diplomacy of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the operation reflects India's commitment to standing with partner nations.

The Situation in Venezuela

According to CNN, citing an update provided by Venezuela's National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, at least 1,430 people have died in the devastating twin earthquakes that hit the country on Wednesday. He added that 3,238 people have been injured, while 3,142 families have been displaced after losing their homes.

Rescue teams continue to search for survivors as the critical rescue window narrows, with operations being hindered by a shortage of heavy equipment and persistent aftershocks.

Since the twin earthquakes--measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude--struck Venezuela on Wednesday, the country has experienced multiple aftershocks and smaller tremors, complicating ongoing rescue and relief efforts. (ANI)