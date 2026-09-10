A 53-year-old Chinese entrepreneur has completed an extraordinary 33-year journey across the globe, travelling to 233 countries, territories and regions and returning home with a message: “time waits for no man.”

A 53-year-old Chinese entrepreneur has completed an extraordinary 33-year journey across the globe, travelling to 233 countries, territories and regions and returning home with a message: “time waits for no man.” Chen Jinwei, from Zhuji in eastern China’s Zhejiang province, recently returned to his hometown after completing his globe-spanning adventure with a trip to Peru. Reports suggest that only around 70 people in China had previously travelled to 233 countries, territories and regions.

Chen, who owns a machinery company, reportedly spent 10 million yuan (US$1.5 million) on his travels.

His quest began in 1993, when he travelled to Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. With the internet still in its infancy, Chen was driven by a desire to discover “what the other side of the world looks like” through his own eyes rather than relying on books or second-hand accounts.

But Chen did not put his business or family life on hold to pursue his dream. Instead, he built travel into his demanding routine, often spending one month at home before heading abroad for another month.

He deliberately took on some of the world’s most difficult destinations, including the polar regions.

Antarctica proved particularly challenging. Chen’s first attempt in November 2015 ended abruptly when the French expedition cruise ship Le Boréal lost power and began emitting black smoke on its third day. Forced to abandon the journey, Chen returned to try again.

Just two months later, in January 2016, he embarked on another expedition and successfully reached the South Pole.

One of his toughest destinations was Tokelau, a remote island territory of New Zealand.

Chen first attempted to reach Tokelau in 2019. Despite extensive preparation and navigating complicated procedures, he reached New Zealand only to have the trip cancelled because of a public health emergency.

He refused to give up. This year, Chen made another attempt and finally set foot on the remote atolls of Tokelau, describing the moment as “incredibly excited.”

His 33-year journey was far from a string of comfortable holidays. Chen contracted malaria while travelling in Africa and experienced an earthquake in Greece, among other unexpected challenges.

Rather than allowing those experiences to deter him, Chen said they taught him how to remain composed and resourceful.

“When faced with a problem, first stay calm, then think about solutions.”

For Chen, the journey was never simply about collecting destinations or “checking off tourist attractions.” He tried to spend as much time as possible at each destination, immersing himself in local cultures and experiencing life beyond the usual tourist trail.

His travels also resulted in an unusual collection: currencies from 198 countries, which he later donated to the Xu Xiake Memorial Hall.

Xu Xiake (1587–1641), a celebrated geographer and explorer of China’s Ming dynasty (1368–1644), is often regarded as China’s earliest travel blogger.

Chen believes his experiences running a business and travelling the world have more in common than people might expect.

“Regardless of the ups and downs, joys and sorrows, just persevere in whatever you do.”

And for those who dream of travelling but keep postponing it because of limited time or money, Chen has an even simpler message:

“Don’t wait. Time waits for no man.”

After completing his remarkable journey, Chen now plans to devote more time to his children and parents. He also wants to interview 100 prominent figures from the outdoor and tourism industries, documenting their experiences and life stories.