The Indian Navy and Sri Lanka Navy have completed the 13th SLINEX-26 maritime exercise off Visakhapatnam. The five-day drill included complex sea operations, enhancing interoperability and reinforcing maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region.

The Indian Navy and Sri Lanka Navy have successfully completed the 13th edition of their bilateral maritime exercise, SLINEX-26, off the coast of Visakhapatnam, marking another milestone in the regional security alignment between the two neighbouring nations. The five-day engagement culminated with complex operational manoeuvres at sea following an initial harbour phase designed to build tactical synergy and professional camaraderie.

Sea Phase Operations

During the transition to the sea phase, naval units executed high-intensity operations ranging from tactical seamanship to special warfare procedures. "Sea Phase #SLINEX26 transitioned to sea, with the #IndianNavy and #SriLankaNavy undertaking seamanship evolutions, air operations, night replenishment at sea and Special Forces drills, including VBSS and slithering operations," the Indian Navy shared in a post on X.

The drills featured Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) operations alongside combat slithering techniques, live flight operations, and demanding night-time replenishment-at-sea protocols aimed at sharpening joint tactical execution.

Participating Naval Assets

Naval assets participating in the 2026 iteration included India's indigenous anti-submarine warfare corvette INS Kavaratti and fleet tanker INS Jyoti, alongside the Sri Lanka Navy’s offshore patrol vessel SLNS Sindurala.

The execution of SLINEX-26 underscores the deepening defence cooperation and mutual trust between India and Sri Lanka, reinforcing maritime safety in the Indian Ocean Region. "The evolutions enhanced interoperability and operational coordination, culminating in the conclusion of #SLINEX26 and furthering the enduring #India–#SriLanka maritime partnership," the Indian Navy added.

Professional Exchange and Interoperability

According to the Ministry of Defence, the exercise provided opportunities for professional interactions, exchange of best practices and enhancement of interoperability between the two Navies. The harbour phase of the exercise featured professional exchanges, cross-deck visits and sporting interactions between the Indian Navy and Sri Lanka Navy.

The Sea Phase featured coordinated maritime manoeuvres, air operations, night replenishment at sea and Special Forces drills, including Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) and slithering operations. These activities provided valuable opportunities to hone operational coordination and interoperability between the participating forces.

Strengthening Regional Maritime Partnership

SLINEX-26 reflects the strong maritime partnership between India and Sri Lanka and their shared commitment towards a secure and stable Indian Ocean Region. The exercise contributes to India’s vision of MAHASAGAR and the Neighbourhood First policy through enhanced maritime cooperation, interoperability and capacity building, the Ministry stated.

The annual exercise remains aligned with India's broader security approach in the region, supporting joint responses to anti-piracy operations, maritime domain awareness, and maintaining open sea lines of communication.