OJ Simpson, former NFL player and actor accused of murdering ex-wife, dies at 76

Throughout his life, Simpson achieved fame and success both on and off the football field. Known as "The Juice," he set records as a college and professional football player before transitioning to a career in sports broadcasting, acting, and corporate endorsements.

Former National Football League (NFL) player OJ Simpson, who gained notoriety during his murder trial in the 1990s, has passed away at the age of 76 after battling cancer, according to a statement released by his family.

Simpson's family announced his death on April 10, revealing that he succumbed to his battle with cancer while surrounded by his children and grandchildren. The family requested privacy and grace during this time of transition.

'Neither Netanyahu nor Yoav Gallant were consulted before killing senior Hamas leader's sons': Report

In May 2023, Simpson revealed in a video posted on social media that he had been undergoing treatment for cancer, though he did not specify the type. He expressed optimism about his prognosis and said that he believed he had beaten the illness. However, in February 2024, reports surfaced that Simpson was once again receiving treatment for cancer, prompting speculation about his health.

Throughout his life, Simpson achieved fame and success both on and off the football field. Known as "The Juice," he set records as a college and professional football player before transitioning to a career in sports broadcasting, acting, and corporate endorsements.

However, Simpson's life took a dramatic turn in 1994 when his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, were murdered outside of Brown's home in Los Angeles. Simpson was arrested and stood trial for the murders, which captured international attention.

Vietnam property tycoon Truong My Lan sentenced to death in $12 billion fraud case

Despite the highly publicised trial, Simpson was acquitted of the charges in October 1995. However, his legal troubles continued, and in 2007, he was arrested for his involvement in a robbery in Las Vegas. Simpson was convicted and sentenced to up to 33 years in prison, though he was granted parole and released in 2017.