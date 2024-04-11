Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    OJ Simpson, former NFL player and actor accused of murdering ex-wife, dies at 76

    Throughout his life, Simpson achieved fame and success both on and off the football field. Known as "The Juice," he set records as a college and professional football player before transitioning to a career in sports broadcasting, acting, and corporate endorsements.

    OJ Simpson, former NFL player and actor accused of murdering ex-wife, dies at 76 AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 8:29 PM IST

    Former National Football League (NFL) player OJ Simpson, who gained notoriety during his murder trial in the 1990s, has passed away at the age of 76 after battling cancer, according to a statement released by his family.

    Simpson's family announced his death on April 10, revealing that he succumbed to his battle with cancer while surrounded by his children and grandchildren. The family requested privacy and grace during this time of transition.

    'Neither Netanyahu nor Yoav Gallant were consulted before killing senior Hamas leader's sons': Report

    In May 2023, Simpson revealed in a video posted on social media that he had been undergoing treatment for cancer, though he did not specify the type. He expressed optimism about his prognosis and said that he believed he had beaten the illness. However, in February 2024, reports surfaced that Simpson was once again receiving treatment for cancer, prompting speculation about his health.

    Throughout his life, Simpson achieved fame and success both on and off the football field. Known as "The Juice," he set records as a college and professional football player before transitioning to a career in sports broadcasting, acting, and corporate endorsements.

    However, Simpson's life took a dramatic turn in 1994 when his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, were murdered outside of Brown's home in Los Angeles. Simpson was arrested and stood trial for the murders, which captured international attention.

    Vietnam property tycoon Truong My Lan sentenced to death in $12 billion fraud case

    Despite the highly publicised trial, Simpson was acquitted of the charges in October 1995. However, his legal troubles continued, and in 2007, he was arrested for his involvement in a robbery in Las Vegas. Simpson was convicted and sentenced to up to 33 years in prison, though he was granted parole and released in 2017.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2024, 8:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Neither Netanyahu nor Yoav Gallant were consulted before killing senior Hamas leader's sons': Report AJR

    'Neither Netanyahu nor Yoav Gallant were consulted before killing senior Hamas leader's sons': Report

    Dbrand faces backlash after'mocking' Indian customer's surname on social media, offers Rs 8 lakh as 'Goodwill' gcw

    Dbrand faces backlash after 'mocking' Indian customer's surname, offers Rs 8 lakh as 'Goodwill'

    Who is Lindy Cameron, UK's new high commissioner to India replacing Alex Ellis?

    Who is Lindy Cameron, UK's new high commissioner to India replacing Alex Ellis?

    BREAKING Vietnam property tycoon Truong My Lan sentenced to death in $12 billion fraud case snt

    Vietnam property tycoon Truong My Lan sentenced to death in $12 billion fraud case

    Im not perfect Malaysian beauty queen after losing crown over 'wild' Thailand holiday video snt

    'I'm not perfect': Malaysian beauty queen after losing crown over 'wild' Thailand holiday video

    Recent Stories

    Neither Netanyahu nor Yoav Gallant were consulted before killing senior Hamas leader's sons': Report AJR

    'Neither Netanyahu nor Yoav Gallant were consulted before killing senior Hamas leader's sons': Report

    football Premier League to use semi-automated offside technology next season: How SOAT works explained snt

    Premier League to use semi-automated offside technology next season: How SOAT works explained

    Koi rahta nahi hai toh...': PM Modi hits back at Digvijaya Singh's Katchatheevu comment AJR

    'Koi rahta nahi hai toh...': PM Modi hits back at Digvijaya Singh's Katchatheevu comment

    Congress lie on MSP exposed! 'No mention of MSP on all 23 crops and C2+50% formula in manifesto' (WATCH) snt

    Congress' 'lie' on MSP exposed! 'No mention of MSP on all 23 crops and C2+50% formula in manifesto' (WATCH)

    Ram Navami 2024: Viral video of students dancing to 'Ram Aayenge' bhajan wins hearts (WATCH) AJR

    Ram Navami 2024: Viral video of students dancing to 'Ram Aayenge' bhajan wins hearts (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon