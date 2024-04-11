Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: Vietnam property tycoon Truong My Lan sentenced to death in $12 billion fraud case

    In a significant development, a Vietnam court on Thursday sentenced real estate tycoon Truong My Lan to death for her involvement in a $12 billion fraud case, marking one of the sternest penalties amid the Communist Party's anti-corruption crackdown.

    BREAKING Vietnam property tycoon Truong My Lan sentenced to death in $12 billion fraud case snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 2:41 PM IST

    In a significant development, a Vietnam court on Thursday sentenced real estate tycoon Truong My Lan to death for her involvement in a $12 billion fraud case, marking one of the sternest penalties amid the Communist Party's anti-corruption crackdown.

    The 67-year-old chair of the real estate firm Van Thinh Phat faced allegations of fraud totaling $12.5 billion, equivalent to nearly 3% of the country’s 2022 GDP. She allegedly illicitly controlled the Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank from 2012 to 2022, funneling these funds through numerous ghost companies and by offering bribes to government officials.

    Lan's arrest in October 2022 was one of the most prominent in an ongoing anti-corruption initiative in Vietnam, which has escalated since 2022. This campaign, known as the Blazing Furnace, has reached the uppermost levels of Vietnamese politics, with former President Vo Van Thuong stepping down in March following his implication in the crackdown.

    The sheer magnitude of Lan's trial has sent shockwaves across the nation. Van Thinh Phat (VTP) stood as one of Vietnam’s wealthiest real estate enterprises, boasting projects ranging from luxury residential complexes to commercial buildings, hotels, and shopping centers. Analysts have raised concerns about the extensive nature of the fraud, prompting inquiries into whether other financial institutions or businesses have similarly faltered. This has cast a shadow on Vietnam's economic prospects and stirred unease among foreign investors, particularly as Vietnam endeavors to position itself as an attractive destination for businesses seeking to diversify their supply chains away from China.

    The real estate sector in Vietnam has borne the brunt of the fallout: Approximately 1,300 property companies exited the market in 2023, developers have resorted to offering discounts and incentives like gold to entice buyers, and despite a significant drop in shophouse rents by a third in Ho Chi Minh City, many units in the city center remain unoccupied, as reported by state media.

    In November, Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Vietnam’s foremost political figure, affirmed that the anti-corruption crusade would be an enduring endeavor.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2024, 2:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Im not perfect Malaysian beauty queen after losing crown over 'wild' Thailand holiday video snt

    'I'm not perfect': Malaysian beauty queen after losing crown over 'wild' Thailand holiday video

    Considering Australia's request to drop charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange: Joe Biden

    'Considering' Australia's request to drop charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange: Joe Biden

    Google unveils top 20 summer vacation destinations for 2024 see full list here gcw

    Google unveils top 20 summer vacation destinations for 2024 | See full list HERE

    3 sons, 2 grandchildren of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Israeli airstrike on car amid Gaza war snt

    3 sons, 2 grandchildren of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Israeli airstrike on car amid Gaza war

    My Face ID is confused Millionaire Bryan Johnson shares photos of his age-reversing transformation over 6 years gcw

    'My Face ID is confused': Millionaire Bryan Johnson shares photos of his age-reversing transformation

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Uttarakhand Haridwar constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress’ Virender Rawat vs former BJP CM Trivendra Singh Rawat in Haridwar

    tennis Neeraj Chopra opens up on meeting Roger Federer, reveals 20-time Grand Slam winner's love for Indian food snt

    Neeraj Chopra opens up on meeting Roger Federer, reveals 20-time Grand Slam winner's love for Indian food

    "I could have died", Randeep Hooda shares SCARY weight loss journey for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' RKK

    "I could have died", Randeep Hooda shares SCARY weight loss journey for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

    Under our government, terrorists killed on their own turf': PM Modi at Uttarakhnad's Rishikesh rally AJR

    'Under our government, terrorists killed on their own turf': PM Modi at Uttarakhnad's Rishikesh rally

    Karnataka board exams row: Parents, schools confused Supreme Court declares class 5,8 and 9 results as invalid vkp

    Karnataka board exams row: Parents, schools confused SC declares class 5,8 and 9 results as invalid

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon