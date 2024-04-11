Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Neither Netanyahu nor Yoav Gallant were consulted before killing senior Hamas leader's sons': Report

    It is reportedly said that neither Netanyahu nor Gallant were informed beforehand about the strike, which was reportedly coordinated by the Israeli military and the Shin Bet intelligence service.

    Israeli forces conducted an airstrike in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. The strike, which targeted Amir, Mohammad, and Hazem Haniyeh, was allegedly carried out without prior consultation with senior commanders or political leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

    It is reportedly said that neither Netanyahu nor Gallant were informed beforehand about the strike, which was reportedly coordinated by the Israeli military and the Shin Bet intelligence service. The report indicated that the Haniyeh brothers were targeted due to their alleged involvement as fighters, rather than their familial connection to Hamas's political leader.

    The incident has called for a potential complication to ongoing negotiations aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, with Hamas insisting on "clear and specific" demands before agreeing to any cessation of hostilities.

    Ismail Haniyeh stated that targeting his sons during critical negotiations would not alter Hamas's stance. Calls for a ceasefire from the international community have escalated as the conflict enters its seventh month, but progress in negotiations has been limited.

    Hamas is seeking an end to the Israeli offensive, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes. On the other hand, Israel is prioritising the return of hostages held in Gaza and insists on the dismantling of Hamas's military capabilities.

