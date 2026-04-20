NSA Ajit Doval visited Saudi Arabia on PM Modi's direction for high-level talks on regional security and bilateral ties. Discussions focused on four pillars, including stable supply chains, amid the fallout from the US-Israel war on Iran.

In a significant move to safeguard India's strategic and economic interests, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval conducted an official visit to Saudi Arabia on Sunday. The visit, directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscores New Delhi's intensified diplomatic outreach to the Gulf as the region grapples with the fallout of the US-Israel war on Iran.

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During an inter-ministerial briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that Doval held high-level discussions with the Saudi Energy Minister, Foreign Minister, and his security counterpart. "On the directions of the Prime Minister, our outreach to countries in the Gulf continues. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval paid an official visit to Saudi Arabia on the 19th of April. During his visit, he held meetings with the Energy Minister and the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, as well as his counterpart. These meetings were helpful to exchange views on regional issues and enhance bilateral ties," Jaiswal said.

Focus on Four Key Pillars

The talks were described as a critical exchange of views on regional instability and a step toward cementing bilateral ties. The discussions focused on four "key pillars" essential to the India-Saudi relationship, ensuring stable supply chains despite threats to global trade routes, addressing concerns in the Strait of Hormuz and the broader Persian Gulf, enhancing intelligence sharing and coordination and strengthening economic ties.

India's Calibrated Diplomatic Stance

As regional spillovers affect Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, India has maintained a calibrated diplomatic stance. While the conflict has disrupted shipping corridors and raised humanitarian concerns, New Delhi continues to advocate for restraint from all warring parties, protection of civilians in conflict zones and dialogue-based resolution to prevent further escalation.

Protecting Strategic and Economic Interests

With millions of Indian expatriates living in the Gulf and a heavy reliance on the region for energy imports, the MEA highlighted that active contact with stakeholders, including Israel, Palestine, and Iran, is essential to protect India's "strategic and economic interests" during this unprecedented period of geopolitical realignment. (ANI)