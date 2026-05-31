A delegation of Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), led by Chairman Rabi Lamichhane, is set to visit India from June 1. Invited by the BJP, they will meet senior party leaders to initiate party-to-party engagement and exchange views.

A delegation of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), Nepal, led by Chairman of RSP Rabi Lamichhane, will visit India from 1st June onwards on the invitation of the BJP President Nitin Nabin, as per an official statement. During the visit, the delegation will meet BJP National President Nitin Nabin and other senior leaders of the party in New Delhi. The visit seeks to initiate party-to-party engagement between RSP and BJP and provide an opportunity for exchange of views on organisational practices, democratic processes and people-centric political outreach, as per the statement. The Bharatiya Janata Party welcomes the delegation and looks forward to constructive dialogue, the statement said.

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Political Context in Nepal

The visit comes after Nepal's "super Prime Minister" Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, finds himself navigating a mix of high expectations, early reforms, and mounting controversies.

Backed by a near two-thirds majority in Parliament, Shah assumed office on March 27 following the March 5 elections that rode on the momentum of a Gen Z-driven political wave in the Himalayan Nation. His rise had sparked optimism among young voters and reform advocates, many of whom saw in him a break from Nepal's traditional political establishment.

Shah's Reform Agenda

In his very first cabinet meeting, Shah moved swiftly to endorse an ambitious 100-point governance reform agenda. The plan promised structural changes, including downsizing federal ministries, merging financially burdensome boards and committees, and depoliticising civil servants and teachers. It also envisioned citizen-centric service delivery--passports, licences, and citizenship documents delivered through the postal system.

Further proposals included implementing recommendations from a commission led by Gauri Bahadur Karki, reviving underperforming projects, digitising investment and industrial services, and preparing a long-term energy export strategy.

Early Governance Challenges

Yet, even as the blueprint signalled intent, the first month of governance has been overshadowed by turbulence. Before completing 30 days in office, Shah's cabinet had already seen the exit of two ministers--raising questions about judgement and internal cohesion.