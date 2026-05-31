US President's daughter Tiffany Trump and husband Michael Boulos are on a private visit to India. They visited Jaisalmer's Sonar Fort with the US Ambassador, the Taj Mahal in Agra, and Delhi's Akshardham Temple, calling the trip 'incredible'.

US President's daughter Tiffany Trump and his son-in-law, Michael Boulos visited Sonar Fort, a famous tourist destination in Jaisalmer with US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor on Sunday. Tiffany said in a post on X, "Having the most incredible visit to India with our dear friend US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor." Having the most incredible visit to India with our dear friend @USAmbIndia 🤎 pic.twitter.com/JEQJKLgWnu — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) May 31, 2026 Gor said in a post on X, "Incredible day in Jaisalmer! Visited the historic Jaisalmer Fort and other beautiful places. Rajasthan is truly remarkable!" Incredible day in Jaisalmer! Visited the historic Jaisalmer Fort and other beautiful places. Rajasthan is truly remarkable! pic.twitter.com/oSDTlryjnS — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) May 31, 2026

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Former Desert and government official Vijay Balani said that Tiffany was very down to earth. Balani told ANI, "She did not have any attitude even after being the daughter of the US President... She saw the entire palace... When she got to know that a lot of families still live in this palace, she was shocked."

Trip to the 'Stunning' Taj Mahal

Earlier on Saturday, Tiffany shared a picture with her husband from her trip to the Taj Mahal, calling the monument "stunning". In a post on X she said, "The stunning Taj Mahal". The stunning Taj Mahal pic.twitter.com/aOoynNFXmR — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) May 31, 2026

Both spent Saturday afternoon at the Taj Mahal in Agra, exploring the rich history and architectural magnificence of the 17th-century monument. The duo, who are on a private visit to India, seemed to be having a great time exploring the nation's iconic landmarks.

Tiffany and Michael were spotted taking multiple pictures at the Taj Mahal. Like countless visitors who flock to the monument and strike memorable poses against its breathtaking backdrop, Tiffany and Michael also embraced the romantic charm of the Taj Mahal. From sharing smiles to holding each other's hands, Tiffany and Michael made the most of their visit, capturing cherished memories at one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

Visit to Delhi's Akshardham Temple

Earlier, on Friday, Tiffany and Michael Boulos visited Delhi's famous Akshardham Temple. In a post on X, Tiffany Trump described the experience at Akshardham Temple as "incredible". (ANI)