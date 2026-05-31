Despite financial bankruptcy, Pakistan is spending millions on US lobbyists to hide its terror and human rights record. Experts say the frantic campaign, revealed by FARA filings, is unlikely to yield new US aid amid shifting global priorities.

Reeling from military humiliation on its borders and facing isolation on the global stage, a financially bankrupt Pakistan is pumping millions of dollars into high-priced Washington lobbying firms. The massive spending blitz is a desperate bid to "camouflage" its long-standing record on cross-border terrorism and domestic human rights violations, defence and diplomatic experts revealed on Sunday.

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The revelations follow public disclosures under the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), which exposed Islamabad's frantic influence-buying campaign in Washington during India's devastating counter-terror strikes, code-named Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan's 'Camouflage' Campaign

Speaking to ANI, former senior Indian diplomat Mahesh Sachdev observed that despite surviving on international doles, the Pakistani establishment has prioritised state-sponsored propaganda over its crashing economy. "Pakistan has much to camouflage regarding its controversial track record in international behaviour, including proliferation, terrorism, human rights violations, and the suppression of minorities," Ambassador Sachdev stated.

"Despite being in dire economic straits and surviving on doles from Gulf donors, the IMF, and the World Bank, Pakistan has chosen to spend significantly on propaganda to open doors for its diplomats in the United States."

India-US Ties on Solid Ground

Sachdev said that India can tap its powerful five-million-strong diaspora in the United States to deepen mutual understanding and strengthen bilateral ties. "India shares many cherished values with the people and government of the United States," he noted. "The two nations are bound together through forums like the Quad, which recently held a foreign ministers' conference in New Delhi attended by the US Secretary of State. Trade remains substantive, though tariff-related issues persist. Both sides are working to resolve them."

On Pakistan, Sachdev said claims of vast critical mineral reserves remain unproven. "Beyond anecdotal references made during meetings between President Trump and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, there's little evidence. If those reserves were sustainable or economically viable, the US would likely have moved to exploit them by now. Meanwhile, India and the US are already collaborating on critical minerals to reduce the current Chinese monopoly, a clear shared interest."

Limited US Appetite for Pakistan Aid

He added that Washington's bandwidth for new military or economic aid to Pakistan is limited. "The US is focused on Iran, Ukraine, and South China Sea tensions. While Pakistani lobbyists are engaging Congress and the Pentagon, significant new aid looks unlikely. Pakistan has tried to gain favour by offering to mediate with Iran, but no deal has been signed. Settling US-Iran differences would require complex negotiations. Pakistan doesn't hold a meaningful 'IOU' from Washington right now."

Sachdev stressed there is no direct competition between India's and Pakistan's objectives in the US. "India's focus is bilateral ties, a free and open Indo-Pacific, and democracy. Pakistan's relationship with the US often rests on its regional role, mediation or defence arrangements with Saudi Arabia. Those situations are volatile and lack the fact-based foundation India has."

"India's ties with America are built on solid ground: large-scale economic interaction, a massive diaspora, and shared values. All of that is tangible and leverageable," he said.

Pakistani Military Claims vs. FARA Disclosures

This diplomatic posturing comes at a time when Pakistan's military elite is attempting to control internal damage. Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces, the self-promoted Field Marshal Asim Munir, recently claimed at the Army's General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi that India had "blinked first" and begged the U.S. to mediate a ceasefire. "India expressed the desire for mediation through the American leadership, which Pakistan accepted in the interest of wider regional peace," Munir was quoted as saying by Dawn News.

However, FARA filings reviewed by ANI tell a story of Pakistani panic rather than Indian capitulation. The timeline of Pakistan's intense diplomatic matchmaking perfectly aligns with India's aggressive military posture. Between May 6 and May 9, 2025, Pakistani agents logged nearly 60 urgent interactions across Capitol Hill, the Pentagon, and the US Treasury. (ANI)