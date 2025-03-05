'No tax for tips, seniors and overtime': US President Donald Trump promises sweeping tax cuts

Among his key proposals, Trump called for eliminating taxes on tips, overtime wages, and senior citizens. "No tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on seniors," he declared.

No tax for tips, seniors and overtime': US President Donald Trump promises sweeping tax cuts AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
Updated: Mar 5, 2025, 10:37 AM IST

In a bold move, US President Donald Trump has proposed sweeping tax cuts aimed at benefiting workers, seniors, and businesses. Speaking before a joint session of Congress, Trump assured lawmakers that his plan would provide relief to "everybody" and urged them to support it.

"I'm sure you are going to vote for those tax cuts," Trump told legislators, adding, "because otherwise, I don't think the people will ever vote you into office." He directed his remarks particularly at Republican lawmakers, expressing confidence that they would support his initiative.

Also read: DMK member caught trying to steal gold bangle during anti-Hindi pledge; K Annamalai shares video [WATCH]

Among his key proposals, Trump called for eliminating taxes on tips, overtime wages, and senior citizens. "No tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on seniors," he declared.

Earlier, Trump had promised significant tax reductions for individuals and businesses while addressing a conference in Miami hosted by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. He reiterated his commitment to working closely with Congress to enact tax reforms that would boost economic growth and encourage investment.

"We're going to dramatically cut taxes for families, workers, and companies, including no tax on tips and hopefully no tax on Social Security and no tax on overtime," Trump said at the event.

Additionally, Trump proposed new tax incentives for businesses that make investments beneficial to the US economy. "If you buy something that is going to be good for our country, we're going to let you expense it," he said.

Also read: Allot more funds to Tamil than 'dead language' like Sanskrit: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to Centre

The proposed tax cuts have sparked discussions among lawmakers and economic experts, with supporters arguing that they would provide much-needed financial relief for working-class Americans and businesses. Critics, however, have raised concerns about potential revenue losses and the impact on federal programs that rely on tax income.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UAE Traffic Report: Sudden swerving, distractions top causes of road accidents anr

UAE Traffic Report: Sudden swerving, distractions top causes of road accidents

Trump urges Congress to ban and criminalize child sex changes, vows to end 'wokeness' dmn

Trump urges Congress to ban and criminalize child sex changes, vows to end 'wokeness'

Trump thanks Pakistan for help in arrest and extradition of wanted terrorist to US dmn

Trump thanks Pakistan for help in arrest and extradition of wanted terrorist to US

'Great opportunity to hear from Trump on 3 key issues he's promised to deliver on': US Congressman Zach Nunn shk

'Great opportunity to hear from Trump on 3 key issues he's promised to deliver on': US Congressman Zach Nunn

Donald Trump appoints 13-year-old cancer survivor as US Secret Service agent, the youngest ever (WATCH) shk

Donald Trump appoints 13-year-old cancer survivor as US Secret Service agent, youngest ever (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Tata Tiago to Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Top 5 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh gcw

Tata Tiago to Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Top 5 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

UAE Traffic Report: Sudden swerving, distractions top causes of road accidents anr

UAE Traffic Report: Sudden swerving, distractions top causes of road accidents

Trump urges Congress to ban and criminalize child sex changes, vows to end 'wokeness' dmn

Trump urges Congress to ban and criminalize child sex changes, vows to end 'wokeness'

Empowering Women: UP Govt to provide scooty for students and set up hostels for working women

Empowering Women: UP Govt to provide scooty for students and set up hostels for working women

Trump thanks Pakistan for help in arrest and extradition of wanted terrorist to US dmn

Trump thanks Pakistan for help in arrest and extradition of wanted terrorist to US

Recent Videos

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Video Icon
Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Video Icon
IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Video Icon