'No tax for tips, seniors and overtime': US President Donald Trump promises sweeping tax cuts

In a bold move, US President Donald Trump has proposed sweeping tax cuts aimed at benefiting workers, seniors, and businesses. Speaking before a joint session of Congress, Trump assured lawmakers that his plan would provide relief to "everybody" and urged them to support it.

"I'm sure you are going to vote for those tax cuts," Trump told legislators, adding, "because otherwise, I don't think the people will ever vote you into office." He directed his remarks particularly at Republican lawmakers, expressing confidence that they would support his initiative.

Among his key proposals, Trump called for eliminating taxes on tips, overtime wages, and senior citizens. "No tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on seniors," he declared.

Earlier, Trump had promised significant tax reductions for individuals and businesses while addressing a conference in Miami hosted by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. He reiterated his commitment to working closely with Congress to enact tax reforms that would boost economic growth and encourage investment.

"We're going to dramatically cut taxes for families, workers, and companies, including no tax on tips and hopefully no tax on Social Security and no tax on overtime," Trump said at the event.

Additionally, Trump proposed new tax incentives for businesses that make investments beneficial to the US economy. "If you buy something that is going to be good for our country, we're going to let you expense it," he said.

The proposed tax cuts have sparked discussions among lawmakers and economic experts, with supporters arguing that they would provide much-needed financial relief for working-class Americans and businesses. Critics, however, have raised concerns about potential revenue losses and the impact on federal programs that rely on tax income.

