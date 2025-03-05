DMK member caught trying to steal gold bangle during anti-Hindi pledge; K Annamalai shares video [WATCH]

A DMK member was caught on video attempting to steal a gold bangle during a pledge ceremony, sparking widespread criticism. BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai shared the footage on social media platform X, accusing the ruling party of harboring thieves.
 

DMK member caught trying to steal gold bangle during anti-Hindi pledge; K Annamalai shares video [WATCH] anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Chennai: A DMK member was caught trying to steal a bangle during a pledge ceremony, sparking criticism from BJP leader K. Annamalai. Condemning the incident, Annamalai stated that "thieves and DMK cannot be separated."

To support his claim that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) harbors individuals with dishonest intentions, the Tamil Nadu BJP state president shared a video of the incident.

In a post on social media platform X, Annamalai shared the footage, and wrote, "“Mr. Zakir Hussain, DMK councilor of Ward 25 of Coonoor Municipal Council, steals bangles under the guise of anti-Hindi. ‘Thirutta’ (thief) and DMK can never be separated!”

In the 30-second video, the DMK member is seen attempting to remove a gold bangle from a fellow participant’s hand during a pledge ceremony. A woman standing between them intervenes and swats his hand away, but he tries again to steal the bangle.

Since being posted on Tuesday evening, the video has garnered over 1.34 lakh views and has been retweeted more than 2,000 times.

Reactions to the post have been mixed. While some echoed Annamalai’s remark, others demanded an explanation from DMK leaders regarding the incident.

