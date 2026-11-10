Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has found himself at the centre of an extraordinary controversy involving an alleged Chinese espionage operation, an extramarital affair and concerns over the security of America's artificial intelligence technology.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has found himself at the centre of an extraordinary controversy involving an alleged Chinese espionage operation, an extramarital affair and concerns over the security of America's artificial intelligence technology. The controversy centres on Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence officials of using her relationship with the billionaire tech executive to gather sensitive information for Beijing.

The allegations have raised questions about what Alice Huang could have learnt through her personal relationship with one of the most influential figures in the global AI industry, particularly as the United States and China compete for dominance in advanced semiconductor technology.

Who is Alice Huang, the woman linked to Jensen Huang?

According to reports by The New York Times, Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, is a Chinese citizen who previously held a senior position at Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based data centre company. The company provides computing infrastructure using advanced Nvidia processors.

Despite sharing the same surname, Alice Huang and Jensen Huang are not related.

The New York Times, citing people familiar with US intelligence assessments, reported that American officials believed Alice Huang had been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to gather information about Jensen Huang and potentially influence Nvidia's position on selling advanced AI chips to Chinese companies.

The Financial Times also reported that a memorandum containing intelligence about the alleged relationship circulated among senior US policymakers.

According to these reports, the suspected intelligence operation could have had implications beyond personal information, potentially involving Nvidia's business strategy, relationships with customers and access to advanced semiconductor technology.

However, it remains unclear what information, if any, Alice Huang obtained or passed on to Chinese authorities. There is also no publicly established evidence that Nvidia's trade secrets were compromised.

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What did Jensen Huang admit?

Jensen Huang, 63, acknowledged having an extramarital affair in a message sent to Nvidia employees on Sunday. Although he did not identify the woman, his admission followed reports linking him to Alice Huang.

In his message, Huang wrote: "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry."

He also apologised to his colleagues, board members, business partners and shareholders, acknowledging that he had fallen short of his responsibilities as the company's chief executive.

"To my colleagues at NVIDIA, including those I have worked alongside for decades, and to our board, partners, and shareholders around the world: you deserve better from me," he wrote.

Huang further said he would cooperate fully with the investigation into the national security concerns raised in media reports.

What is Nvidia investigating?

Nvidia's board has initiated an independent investigation following reports that its founder and CEO may have been targeted in a foreign intelligence operation.

In its statement, the board said it had "no reason to believe that either national security or company secrets were compromised."

It added that Huang fully supported the review and had committed to cooperating with the investigation. Independent directors, assisted by outside legal counsel, will oversee the inquiry.

The company had previously described Huang's interactions with Megaspeed officials as normal business dealings.

Responding to earlier allegations, Huang said, "Our relationship, our interactions, have been related to Megaspeed, and it was all completely normal and not unusual."

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Why is Megaspeed under scrutiny?

Megaspeed International has also attracted attention from US authorities over concerns that advanced Nvidia chips could have been routed to Chinese companies in violation of American export restrictions.

The New York Times reported that the company had purchased more than $4.8 billion worth of Nvidia chips over approximately two years.

US officials have been investigating whether Megaspeed helped Chinese businesses access restricted processors. The investigation has since attracted the attention of the US Justice Department.

Meanwhile, China has rejected the espionage allegations. The Chinese government described the claims as "groundless speculation", according to reports.

The controversy is particularly significant because Nvidia's advanced processors are central to the development of artificial intelligence systems, making the company a major player in the technological rivalry between Washington and Beijing.

For now, Nvidia's investigation will determine whether the alleged relationship had any implications for corporate security or American national interests. The allegations against Alice Huang remain unproven, and the extent of any potential intelligence gathering is still unclear.