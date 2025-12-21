A peaceful Sikh parade in South Auckland was disrupted after Brian Tamaki-linked group attempted to intimidate participants using a haka and nationalist slogans. Police intervened to ensure safety. The incident triggered strong public backlash online

A peaceful Sikh religious parade in South Auckland, New Zealand, was disrupted after a group linked to controversial evangelist Brian Tamaki attempted to intimidate participants. Videos of the incident spread rapidly on Reddit and X, drawing strong criticism from New Zealanders, who accused the group of spreading hate, misusing Māori culture, and targeting a lawful religious event that posed no threat to public order.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

What the Sikh parade was about

The Sikh parade was organised as a religious and cultural procession dedicated to the Sikh faith. Such parades are common around the world and are known for promoting peace, service and community spirit.

One key part of the event was langar, a long-standing Sikh tradition where free food and drinks are offered to everyone, regardless of religion, race or background. Langar is meant to show equality and kindness, values central to Sikhism.

According to organisers and police, the parade followed all legal requirements. Proper permissions were taken, roads were cordoned off and safety arrangements were in place. The event involved walking through the town peacefully while engaging with the local community.

Attempt to disrupt and intimidate the procession

Despite the peaceful nature of the parade, around 50 protesters linked to Brian Tamaki’s Destiny Church and associated 'True Patriots' group gathered to confront the procession.

A viral video shows members of the group performing a haka directly in front of Sikh participants. They held banners reading “This is New Zealand, not India”, which many saw as an attempt to intimidate and insult the Sikh community.

The haka, a Māori cultural performance, is traditionally performed in specific cultural or ceremonial contexts. Many viewers said its use in this situation was inappropriate and disrespectful.

Brian Tamaki’s controversial statement

Brian Tamaki posted a lengthy message online about the protest. In his post, he claimed that his group was standing up for New Zealand and accused Sikhs of shutting down parts of Manurewa for hours.

Scroll to load tweet…

He used inflammatory language, referring to Sikhs as 'Khalistan terrorists', alleging they were wielding swords and flying terrorist flags. No official evidence was presented to support these claims.

Tamaki described the haka as 'not hate' but 'a line in the sand', declaring New Zealand a Christian nation and stating that foreign religions were 'flooding in'. He also called for people to attend a future protest at Auckland Harbour Bridge on January 31.

Police response ensured safety

New Zealand Police acted quickly to prevent the situation from escalating. Inspector Matt Hoyes confirmed that protesters blocked the road around 2pm in an attempt to disrupt the parade. Police intervened swiftly, brought in additional officers, and escorted the Sikh procession so it could safely complete its route.

Authorities confirmed that no violence occurred and that the parade was allowed to continue peacefully.

Strong public backlash on Reddit

The incident sparked widespread anger and ridicule online, particularly on Reddit. Many users criticised Tamaki and his group, calling them extremists, cult-like, and disconnected from mainstream New Zealand values.

Several commenters pointed out the irony of using a Māori haka to promote Christian nationalism, especially given the history of Christian colonisation suppressing Māori culture.

Others questioned how actual Māori communities felt about the haka being used to intimidate another minority group.

Many commenters stressed that Brian Tamaki is widely disliked in New Zealand and does not represent the country. Several described Destiny Church as a fringe group that targets disadvantaged youth, particularly young Māori men, and feeds them extremist ideas.

Sikhism's message of peace highlighted

Some commenters highlighted that Sikhism teaches respect for all religions. One user joked that Sikhs could chant religious slogans from multiple faiths together, including Christianity, because Sikh beliefs emphasise equality.

Others defended the Sikh community, calling them peaceful, law-abiding and generous, noting that Sikhs are widely respected globally for their service and discipline.

Debate over culture, religion and immigration

The incident also sparked broader debate about immigration, religious expression and rising nationalism.

Some users argued that economic insecurity, job losses and social media algorithms are pushing people towards fear-based politics. Others warned that blaming immigrants or religious minorities only deepens division.

At the same time, a few voices questioned whether religious processions should be held in foreign countries at all, though these views were challenged by others who said freedom of religion is a core democratic value.

Tamaki's post draws mix reactions on X

Brian Tamaki's remarks were widely criticised for promoting aggression and misusing Christian beliefs. Critics said the language crossed a line from religious expression into intimidation, worsening tensions after the Sikh parade incident.

However, several right-wing commentators and influencers outside New Zealand openly praised the protest. Accounts based in the United States described the confrontation as 'epic' and called for similar actions in America. Others framed the incident as a defence of national identity or Christianity, raising concerns about international far-right networks amplifying the event online.

Conflicting narratives around Sikh activism

Some users on X argued the issue was political rather than religious, claiming Sikh groups were pushing separatist demands through marches instead of diplomatic channels like the United Nations. Others dismissed these claims, saying the parade was a lawful religious event. The sharp divide highlighted ongoing confusion and misinformation around Sikh identity and peaceful activism.

The attempted intimidation of a peaceful Sikh parade has become a symbol of growing concern over hate-driven activism in New Zealand. While police ensured safety, the incident raised questions about misuse of cultural symbols, religious intolerance and the influence of extremist leaders.

Most New Zealanders online made it clear that they reject hate and do not see Brian Tamaki or his followers as representing the country.