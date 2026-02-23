During his Singapore visit, UP CM Yogi Adityanath met PM Lawrence Wong and FM Vivian Balakrishnan to discuss cooperation in investment and infrastructure. He also witnessed the signing of MoUs for housing, logistics, and data centres in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is on a visit to Singapore, on Monday held talks with Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore. The leaders' talks spanned Uttar Pradesh-Singapore cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. In a post on X, Yogi said, "Had a meaningful discussion with Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, Hon. Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore, today. Discussed strengthening Uttar Pradesh-Singapore cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with focus on investment facilitation, infrastructure collaboration, skill development and digital economy partnerships. Reiterated our commitment to further strengthening India-Singapore relations under the leadership of Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji." Had a meaningful discussion with Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, Hon. Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore, today. Discussed strengthening Uttar Pradesh-Singapore cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with focus on investment facilitation, infrastructure… pic.twitter.com/lil2RSY2Eh — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 23, 2026

Earlier in the day, Yogi held talks with Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of Singapore. In a post on X, Yogi said, "Had a constructive exchange of views with H.E. Mr. Lawrence Wong, Hon. Prime Minister of Singapore, today. Discussed strengthening Uttar Pradesh-Singapore relations under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with focus on investment, infrastructure collaboration, skill development and digital economy initiatives. Reaffirmed commitment to advancing India-Singapore ties under the visionary leadership of our Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji." Had a constructive exchange of views with H.E. Mr. Lawrence Wong, Hon. Prime Minister of Singapore, today. Discussed strengthening Uttar Pradesh-Singapore relations under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with focus on investment, infrastructure collaboration, skill… pic.twitter.com/VFGzm8pbyy — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 23, 2026

Securing Investments and Partnerships

Yogi said that he held talks with Sumit Nanda, Chairman and Managing Director, Golden State Capital Pte. Ltd., along with his team. In a post on X, he said, "Had a productive meeting with Mr. Sumit Nanda, Chairman and Managing Director, Golden State Capital Pte. Ltd., along with his team, in Singapore today. Discussed investment prospects in infrastructure, emerging technologies and strategic growth sectors in Uttar Pradesh, including opportunities in data centre development and other priority investment corridors where Golden State Capital has previously expressed commitment to invest." Had a productive meeting with Mr. Sumit Nanda, Chairman and Managing Director, Golden State Capital Pte. Ltd., along with his team, in Singapore today. Discussed investment prospects in infrastructure, emerging technologies and strategic growth sectors in Uttar Pradesh,… pic.twitter.com/sQC8HZs74g — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 23, 2026

Yogi witnessed the signing of MoUs in group housing, logistics and data centres in Uttar Pradesh with Prasoon Mukherjee, Chairman and Founder, Universal Success Enterprises Limited (USEL) along with his delegation. In a post on X, the NCS said, "Had a fruitful and forward looking meeting with Mr. Prasoon Mukherjee, Chairman & Founder, Universal Success Enterprises Limited (USEL) along with his delegation, in Singapore today. Witnessed the signing of MoUs in group housing, logistics and data centres in Uttar Pradesh. The projects include an integrated township, a logistics park and a hyperscale data centre park, generating substantial employment opportunities and strengthening the UP's infrastructure ecosystem. Encouraged the Group to advance its hyperscale data centre operations in Uttar Pradesh and assured full support for expeditious implementation." Had a fruitful and forward looking meeting with Mr. Prasoon Mukherjee, Chairman & Founder, Universal Success Enterprises Limited (USEL) along with his delegation, in Singapore today. Witnessed the signing of MoUs in group housing, logistics and data centres in Uttar Pradesh. The… pic.twitter.com/oN4cCVlhQe — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 23, 2026

Yogi Adityanath is on an official visit to Singapore from February 22-24, as part of his official visit to Singapore and Japan. (ANI)