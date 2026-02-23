EAM S Jaishankar hosted UN representatives from 7 nations to discuss reformed multilateralism and technology. He also met Brazilian President Lula da Silva to impart new momentum to their strategic partnership ahead of PM Modi's meeting.

Jaishankar's Diplomatic Engagements

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted Permanent Representatives to the United Nations of seven countries, each representing their own national interests. In a post on X, he wrote, "A pleasure hosting Permanent Representatives of DRC, Greece, Guyana, Liberia, Timor-Leste, Trinidad and Tobago and Zimbabwe to the United Nations. Underlined that reformed multilateralism is more important than ever before. A good discussion on technology and development."

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva here in the national capital and appreciated his guidance on taking forward the strategic partnership between New Delhi and Brasilia. In a post on X on Saturday, he expressed optimism that his meetings with PM Modi would impart new impetus to the relationship. "Honoured to call on President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil @LulaOficial, visiting India on a State Visit. Deeply appreciate his warm sentiments and guidance on advancing our Strategic Partnership. Confident that his meetings with PM @narendramodi later today will impart a new momentum to our ties."

Inauguration of European Legal Gateway Office

Before this, on Wednesday, he stated that the opening of the first European Legal Gateway Office in India is "not just a facilitation for entry into Europe" but also a bridge between the societies in both regions as well as an expression of trust and investment in a shared global workforce.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony of the office, EAM Jaishankar highlighted the broader context of global economic transformation, noting the need for countries to manage talent flows while ensuring legality, transparency, and fairness. "We are living through a period of profound transformation in the global economy. De-risking is a growing priority. Supply chains are being reconfigured. Technology is reshaping work. Demographics are diverging sharply across geographies. The concept of a global workforce is an emerging reality. Countries that can connect talent flows with seizing opportunity, while ensuring legality, transparency and fairness, will be best positioned to navigate this transition," he said.

"The European Legal Gateway Office is not just a facilitation for entry into Europe; it is a bridge between our societies, an expression of our trust, and an investment in a shared global workforce that is skilled, mobile, and resilient," he said. (ANI)