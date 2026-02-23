An Indian Air Force (IAF) jawan and his father were allegedly brutally assaulted by members of a baraat in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district.

According to the complaint filed with the police, Jitendra Singh, a government school teacher, was returning home with his son Pratham who serves in the Indian Air Force after attending a family engagement ceremony.

“The applicant, Jitendra Singh, son of late Raj Singh , resident of village Khandoi, Police Station Narsena, District Bulandshahr, respectfully submits that on 19.02.2026, after attending his cousin brother’s engagement ceremony, he was returning from his village Khandoi to his residence at New Pushta Bazaar, Jahangirabad, along with his son Pratham,” the complaint states.

At around 5 pm, the duo allegedly encountered a wedding procession led by Akash Sharma, a resident of Amargarh. The procession, accompanied by a DJ and several relatives, was reportedly moving down the same stretch of road.

“They were intoxicated and dancing in the middle of the road holding liquor bottles. When we honked the car to pass, they began abusing us,” the complaint alleges.

“When the applicant objected to the abuse, Ashok Sharma and Akash Sharma attacked with iron/steel rods, and Dharmendra, Sachin, Saurabh, Vishal and Vivek assaulted the applicant and his son with sticks (dandas) with the intention to kill.”

The complainant has alleged that both he and his son sustained serious injuries during the attack. Singh reportedly fell unconscious on the road amid the assault.

“As a result, both the applicant and his son sustained serious injuries. Due to the injuries, the applicant fell unconscious on the road. During the assault, the applicant’s and his son’s wristwatch and gold chain broke and fell somewhere.”

The complaint further states that local residents rushed to the scene, prompting the alleged attackers to flee.

“Many people gathered at the spot during the incident, and upon seeing them, the accused fled while threatening to kill us.”

Singh has identified himself as a government school teacher, while stating that his son serves in the Indian Air Force. The incident has sparked outrage locally, with calls for strict action against those allegedly involved in the assault.

Police are expected to investigate the matter based on the complaint filed.