Canada PM Mark Carney To Make First Official Visit To India, Focus On Trade And Investment
Canada PM Mark Carney will visit India, Australia and Japan from February 26 to March 7, to expand trade and investment ties. He will meet leaders including Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese to boost cooperation in energy, technology, defence and AI
Canada PM To Visit India, Australia And Japan To Boost Trade And Investment
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced a major Indo-Pacific tour from February 26 to March 7. He will visit India, Australia, and Japan to expand trade, attract investment, and build new partnerships in energy, technology and defence.
The announcement was made in Ottawa, where the government said the trip aims to create new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses while strengthening regional security and economic ties.
India visit to focus on trade and technology
Prime Minister Carney will begin his trip in Mumbai and then travel to New Delhi. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Talks will centre on expanding cooperation in trade, clean energy, technology, artificial intelligence, defence, talent exchange, and culture. Carney will also meet business leaders to identify investment opportunities and promote partnerships between companies from both countries.
Canada and India had earlier agreed, on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, to begin negotiations for a comprehensive trade pact. The aim is to double two-way trade to 50 billion US dollars by 2030.
Australia meetings to deepen security cooperation
The Canadian Prime Minister will next visit Sydney and Canberra, where he will meet Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
The leaders are expected to discuss defence cooperation, maritime security, critical minerals, trade, and advanced technology. Carney will also address both houses of Australia’s Parliament, becoming the first Canadian Prime Minister in nearly 20 years to do so. Meetings with investors are planned to attract new capital to Canada.
Japan visit to strengthen economic ties
In Tokyo, Carney will hold talks with Japan’s Prime Minister to boost cooperation in clean energy, advanced manufacturing, food security, and critical minerals. The discussions will also include joint efforts to support a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
Japan is described by Canada as a key economic partner, with strong bilateral trade and investment links.
Growing economic links and business presence
Officials highlighted that India is one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies. Canada sees strong potential for deeper trade and technology partnerships.
Trade between Ontario and India has grown by about 60 percent since 2018. Several Indian companies, including HCL Technologies, Paytm and Tata Consultancy Services, have expanded operations in Canada.
The Canadian government said the trip reflects its plan to diversify trade, build strong international partnerships, and secure long-term economic growth.
