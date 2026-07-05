A new Indian grocery store just opened in New Jersey, and the scene was pure chaos. People rushed in for desi products, leading to a near-stampede situation. The incident, now viral, shows just how much Indians living abroad miss their home comforts.

There's a saying that the grass is always greener on the other side, and for many who dream of living abroad, this often turns out to be a hard lesson. A recent incident in America is a perfect example of this reality.

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A brand-new Indian grocery store opened in New Jersey, and what happened next was unbelievable. Huge crowds of people, desperate to get their hands on Indian vegetables and groceries, rushed the store, creating a chaotic scene that almost turned into a stampede. Videos of the incident quickly went viral on social media, showing massive, jam-packed crowds and incredibly long queues.

Near-Stampede for Groceries

The videos show just how intense the situation was. You can see long lines of people and a massive crowd jostling to get inside. This chaos highlights the massive and growing demand for Indian supermarkets in the United States.

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Huge Demand for Indian Supermarkets

As the number of Indian immigrants in America keeps rising, so does the craving for a taste of home. People are missing fresh Indian vegetables and are constantly searching for stores that offer everything under one roof—from regional groceries and spices to our favourite snacks and familiar Indian brands. These shoppers were willing to brave the crowds, and even a potential stampede, just to get these items.

While the grand opening definitely made a splash, the viral videos have sparked a debate online. Many Indians are calling it a sign of India's growing influence, proudly saying, "This is our power!" However, others, including some Americans, were critical, commenting that the crowd showed a lack of manners.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a video with a rather grim take on the situation.

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