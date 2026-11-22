The SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi successfully concluded with the issuance of the Indraprastha Communiqué, outlining a roadmap for enhanced cultural exchanges and cooperation among SCO member nations and dialogue partners.

SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum Concludes with Indraprastha Communiqué

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): The 'Indraprastha Communiqué', issued at the concluding session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, will outline the areas of consensus among participating countries and provide a roadmap for advancing civilisational dialogue, Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, said on Sunday. Speaking to reporters here on the concluding day of the forum, Aggarwal said that the three-day forum, held at the historic Purana Qila from November 20 to 22, witnessed extensive deliberations among delegations from SCO member countries and dialogue partners on shared civilisational heritage, cultural exchanges and people-to-people connections.

"The SCO Civilisational Dialogue was successfully organised at the Purana Qila. It was inaugurated by the Prime Minister, and the ideas he presented were subsequently discussed by the delegations from the member countries and dialogue partners. These delegations offered their own suggestions, leading to extensive deliberations," Aggarwal said.

Providing details of the discussions, the Culture Secretary said four technical sessions were held, covering manuscripts and linguistic heritage, archaeology, cultural expressions and monastic trails, with experts sharing their insights and delegations offering feedback. "We are now in the concluding session, during which the 'Indraprastha Communiqué' will be issued. This document will provide a comprehensive summary of the session, outlining the areas where consensus was reached and detailing how this civilisation dialogue can be further advanced," he said.

Expressing confidence in the future of the initiative, Aggarwal said the forum would continue to strengthen cooperation among participating countries and contribute to global peace and harmony. "We are confident that this forum will continue to grow stronger, yielding positive outcomes for humanity—fostering harmony among nations, promoting peace, and strengthening people-to-people connections. Furthermore, India’s vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) will resonate and spread effectively across all SCO member countries and dialogue partners," he added.

Highlighting the importance of India's cultural heritage and soft power, Aggarwal said cultural exchanges provide an important platform for countries to understand and learn from each other's civilisations. "If we share India’s soft power and cultural richness—along with its core message—with the rest of the world, we effectively convey a message of peace. As the world gains insight into the beautiful facets of Indian civilisation and culture, people will not only come to understand India’s unique attributes but will also be able to learn from them—just as we, in turn, learn from them," he said.

Emphasising the role of cultural dialogue in strengthening international relations, the Culture Secretary further said, "Cultural exchange serves as a bridge, bringing citizens of various nations closer to one another. Thus, such cultural and civilisational dialogue will, in the times ahead, help foster a sense of unity across the globe by highlighting the essence and distinct qualities of Indian civilisation."

The three-day forum, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 20, saw the participation of delegates from various SCO member countries, including Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Masood Malik. The forum aimed to celebrate the rich and interconnected civilisational heritage of the region, strengthen people-to-people ties and promote cross-cultural dialogue and cooperation. The initiative builds upon the proposal made by Prime Minister Modi at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, in 2025 to establish a dedicated platform for civilisational dialogue under the SCO framework. The proposal was subsequently welcomed in the Bishkek Declaration of the SCO. The four thematic sessions bring together scholars, academics, subject experts and cultural representatives to deliberate on cultural expressions, including music and performing arts, textiles, cuisine and traditional games; shared traditions in art and architecture; language and literary traditions, including scripts and manuscripts; and monastic trails and philosophical traditions. (ANI)