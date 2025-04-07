user
Indian Bank special FD alert: 8.05% interest offer extended for limited time

The 400-day fixed deposit scheme offers strong returns. The interest rate is over 7%. Senior citizens also get additional income.

Apr 7, 2025

Fixed Deposit Scheme for Super Senior Citizens

Special Fixed Deposit Scheme: The Reserve Bank may reduce the repo rate again. After that, fixed deposit interest rates are likely to fall. Meanwhile, "Indian Bank", a popular public sector bank in the country, has extended the deadline for its two special fixed deposit schemes. Customers can avail the benefits of these schemes till June 30, 2025. It was reported that this scheme would end on March 31. But by extending the last date, the bank has benefited many investors. Indian Bank offers a special scheme called "Ind Super 400 Days". In this, you can invest from Rs 10,000 to Rs 3 crore. Under this scheme, higher returns are earned in less time than regular FD. The bank offers an additional interest of 0.50% to senior citizens and an additional interest of 0.15% to super senior citizens.

Fixed Deposit

Who gets how much interest? Under this scheme, general citizens get 7.30% interest on a tenure of 400 days. The interest rate for senior citizens is 7.80%. The bank offers 8.05% interest to super senior citizens.


Indian Bank

Take advantage of other special FD schemes as well Indian Bank currently offers two special FD schemes. Under Ind Supreme 300 days, it offers 7.05% interest to the general public. It offers an income of 7.55% to senior citizens and 7.80% to super senior citizens. You can avail this till June 20. Ind Green Deposit 555 days is a special scheme of the bank. In this, you can invest from Rs 1000 to less than Rs 3 crore. Under this scheme, general citizens get 6.80% interest, senior citizens get 7.30% and super senior citizens get 7.55% interest.

Ind Super 400 Days

Interest rates are according to the period 7 to 14 days - 2.80% 15 to 29 days - 2.8% 30 to 45 days - 3% 46 to 90 days - 3.25% 91 to 120 days - 3.50% 121 days to 180 days - 3.85% 181 days to less than 9 months - 4.50% 9 months to less than 1 year - 4.75% 300 days - 7.05% 1 year - 6.10% 400 days - 7.30% 555 days - 6.80% More than one year and less than 2 years - 7.10% 2 years to less than 3 years - 6.70% 3 years to less than 5 years - 6.25% 5 years - 6.25% More than 5 years – 6.10%

