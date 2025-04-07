Jaya Bachchan loses cool, pushes woman asking for photo at Manoj Kumar’s prayer meet- WATCH VIDEO

Read Full Gallery

Jaya Bachchan lost her temper and pushed a woman asking for a photo at Manoj Kumar’s prayer meet. The incident highlights her discomfort with paparazzi and unwanted attention.



Jaya Bachchan was recently caught in a viral video after an encounter with a woman at the prayer meet of actor Manoj Kumar. The incident unfolded when the woman approached Jaya, asking to shake hands while her husband recorded the interaction. Jaya appeared visibly irritated and reacted sharply upon noticing the camera.

The veteran actress, known for her no-nonsense attitude, pushed the woman’s hand away and scolded the couple. The woman immediately apologized, and the couple walked away from the scene. Jaya’s reaction left many surprised, especially considering her usual composure in public settings. [WATCH]

Jaya Bachchan has often voiced her dislike for the paparazzi culture. She previously expressed how she feels uncomfortable with photographers clicking her pictures, preferring to be captured only during formal events or when necessary. This incident further highlights her struggle with unwarranted attention from the media.

Meanwhile, the legendary actor Manoj Kumar passed away on April 5, 2025, leaving behind a legacy that has touched generations. His funeral, attended by stars like Amitabh Bachchan and others, was held with full state honors. The actor's death marked the end of an era in Indian cinema, with fans and colleagues mourning his loss.

