user
user icon

'Would like them to stop, don't like them bombing on and on': Trump on Russia-Ukraine peace talks (WATCH)

Donald Trump shared that the peace talks are on with Russia and emphasised that the US would "like them to stop" as the war is resulting in the deaths of thousands of people.

'Would like them to stop, don't like them bombing on and on': Trump on Russia-Ukraine peace talks (WATCH) shk
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Apr 7, 2025, 11:40 AM IST

US President Donald Trump shared that the peace talks are on with Russia and emphasised that the US would "like them to stop" as the war is resulting in the deaths of thousands of people. Trump made the remarks during his flight on board Air Force One on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and if any peace deal is expected, US President Donald Trump said, "We are talking to Russia, we would like them to stop. I don't like them bombing on and on, and every week thousands of young people being killed."

His remarks come after earlier Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X that Russia launched missiles from the Black Sea. He gave a call for a ceasefire in his post on X and said, "A ceasefire at sea is not just about free navigation and the export of food products -- it is, above all, about overall security and bringing peace closer."

He further added, "If there is a ceasefire, it must be unconditional -- one that does not allow for the destruction of life. Ukraine has agreed to the United States' proposal of a full, unconditional ceasefire. Putin is refusing. We are awaiting a response from the United States--none has come so far, and we also expect a response from all in Europe and around the world who truly want peace."

Also read: Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House for key talks on tariffs, Iran and Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated this sentiment, writing on X about the need for a ceasefire to take place as soon as possible.

"While Ukraine accepted President Trump's proposal for a complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days nearly a month ago, while we are working with all our partners on ways to secure peace, Russia continues the war with renewed intensity, showing no regard for civilians."

"These Russian strikes must end. There must be a ceasefire as soon as possible. And strong actions if Russia continues to seek to buy time and refuse peace."

These developments follow after CNN reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed on April 4 that he had met with an envoy for Russian President Vladimir Putin and sent him back to Moscow with a message "the clock is ticking on when there needs to be a breakthrough in the peace talks to end the Ukraine war." 

Also read: Global stock markets crash amid Trump's tariff turmoil: Social media flooded with memes, hilarious threads

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Trump's Tariff War: Why It's Hurting Everyone Opinion shk

Trump’s Tariff War: Why It’s Hurting Everyone | Opinion

'Not gonna lose a trillion dollars for privilege of buying pencils from China': Trump justifies tariffs (WATCH) shk

'Not gonna lose a trillion dollars for privilege of buying pencils from China': Trump justifies tariffs| WATCH

Medical helicopter crash in Japan claims lives of three, including patient and doctor dmn

Medical helicopter crash in Japan claims lives of three, including patient and doctor

Global stock markets crash amid Trump's tariff turmoil: Social media flooded with memes, hilarious threads shk

Global stock markets crash amid Trump's tariff turmoil: Social media flooded with memes, hilarious threads

Double meteor shower delight: Lyrids and Eta Aquarids to light up April Skies; All you need to know anr

Double meteor shower delight: Lyrids and Eta Aquarids to light up April Skies; All you need to know

Recent Stories

Maruti Celerio CSD offer: Save up to Rs 1.41 lakh for defense personnel! gcw

Maruti Celerio CSD offer: Save up to Rs 1.41 lakh for defense personnel!

Champions League or Ballon d'Or? Mbappe REVEALS what matters most snt

Champions League or Ballon d'Or? Mbappe REVEALS what matters most

Congress blames PM Modi for 'tariffying' market crash, draws parallel with Trump over economic policies snt

Congress blames PM Modi for 'tariffying' market crash, draws parallel with Trump over economic policies

Pamban Bridge India First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge Key Features and Facts iwh

India's First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge: 8 Facts About Pamban Bridge

'I can be jailed for speaking out': Mamata Banerjee as she meets sacked Bengal teachers ddr

'I can be jailed for speaking out': Mamata Banerjee meets sacked Bengal teachers after SC verdict

Recent Videos

'Original Hindus Don’t Vote for Mamata': Suvendu Adhikari Targets WB CM on Ram Navami

'Original Hindus Don’t Vote for Mamata': Suvendu Adhikari Targets WB CM on Ram Navami

Video Icon
CSK vs DC Highlights: 'MS Dhoni Should Retire' Trends After Slow Knock vs Delhi Capitals

CSK vs DC Highlights: 'MS Dhoni Should Retire' Trends After Slow Knock vs Delhi Capitals

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge in Tamil Nadu | New Pamban Bridge

PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge in Tamil Nadu | New Pamban Bridge

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Video Icon