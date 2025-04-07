user
user icon

Global stock markets crash amid Trump's tariff turmoil: Social media flooded with memes, hilarious threads

It’s bloodbath on Monday! BSE Sensex and Nifty50, the Indian equity benchmark indices, crashed in trade on Monday. Both stock market indices plunged over 4%. At 10:41 AM, BSE Sensex was trading at 72,505.18, down 2,860 points or 3.79%. Nifty50 was at 21,975.90, down 929 points or 4.05%.

Global stock markets crash amid Trump's tariff turmoil: Social media flooded with memes, hilarious threads shk
Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Published: Apr 7, 2025, 11:04 AM IST

Benchmark stock market indices plunged sharply on Monday, imitating the global market as uncertainty over Donald Trump's tariffs fuelled the bloodbath. Both stock market indices plunged over 4%. At 10:41 AM, BSE Sensex was trading at 72,505.18, down 2,860 points or 3.79%. Nifty50 was at 21,975.90, down 929 points or 4.05%.

With today's stock market crash, the Sensex and Nifty have plunged to their lowest levels in approximately 10 months, and analysts suggest that they could fall further due to massive volatility in global markets. The crash was so severe that it wiped out Rs 19 lakh crore from the combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms.

Investors had thought the loss of trillions of dollars in wealth and the likely body blow to the economy would make Trump reconsider his plans, according to Reuters.

The financial tremor sent shockwaves across Dalal Street and triggered a flurry of reactions on social media, particularly X where users expressed their reactions through a barrage of memes. Memes, often seen as the language of the internet, captured the mood of the moment, ranging from humorous takes on the situation to more pointed commentary on the state of the economy. The creativity of netizens shone through as they used humor to cope with the financial chaos unfolding before them.

Also read: Indian stock market mayhem: Nifty hits 1-year low, Sensex and Nifty plunge 5% at open

Take a look at BEST memes

A user wrote, "I swear if the market crashes tomorrow and it isn’t called Orange Monday for the rest of time I will lose my s**t. None of this Black Monday 2.0 crap. ORANGE MONDAY!."

Another user commented, "I just want to put this out there - if tomorrow is another Black Monday (and it looks very much like it will be) I say we call it "Orange Monday".

 

 

Also read: 'If we go into a recession': Ted Cruz warns Trump's tariff hikes could lead to political 'bloodbath' in 2026

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Crypto collapse: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana nosedive as global markets react to Trump's tariffs AJR

Crypto collapse: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana nosedive as global markets react to Trump's tariffs

RBI MPC meet begins today: SBI predicts 25 bps rate cut in April 9 announcement AJR

RBI MPC meet begins today: SBI predicts 25 bps rate cut in April 9 announcement

Indian stock market mayhem: Nifty hits 1-year low, Sensex and Nifty plunge 5% at open AJR

Indian stock market mayhem: Nifty hits 1-year low, Sensex and Nifty plunge 5% at open

Asian stock markets crash hard: China, Japan, and Hong Kong lead losses AJR

Asian stock markets crash hard: China, Japan, and Hong Kong lead losses

West Bengal achieves 11.43% GST collection growth in 2024-25, outperforming national-level: CM Mamata Banerjee ddr

CM Mamata Banerjee hails 11.43% GST growth in Bengal, surpassing national average, boosting revenue strength

Recent Stories

Congress blames PM Modi for 'tariffying' market crash, draws parallel with Trump over economic policies snt

Congress blames PM Modi for 'tariffying' market crash, draws parallel with Trump over economic policies

Pamban Bridge India First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge Key Features and Facts iwh

India's First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge: 8 Facts About Pamban Bridge

'I can be jailed for speaking out': Mamata Banerjee as she meets sacked Bengal teachers ddr

'I can be jailed for speaking out': Mamata Banerjee backs sacked Bengal teachers after SC verdict

Crash proof portfolio: THESE 5 PSU stocks are beating crash blues; should you invest? AJR

Crash-proof portfolio: THESE 5 PSU stocks are beating crash blues; should you invest?

How to use ChatGPT for learning foreign languages iwh

How to use ChatGPT for learning foreign languages

Recent Videos

'Original Hindus Don’t Vote for Mamata': Suvendu Adhikari Targets WB CM on Ram Navami

'Original Hindus Don’t Vote for Mamata': Suvendu Adhikari Targets WB CM on Ram Navami

Video Icon
CSK vs DC Highlights: 'MS Dhoni Should Retire' Trends After Slow Knock vs Delhi Capitals

CSK vs DC Highlights: 'MS Dhoni Should Retire' Trends After Slow Knock vs Delhi Capitals

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge in Tamil Nadu | New Pamban Bridge

PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge in Tamil Nadu | New Pamban Bridge

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Video Icon