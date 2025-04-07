Global stock markets crash amid Trump's tariff turmoil: Social media flooded with memes, hilarious threads

Read Full Article

Benchmark stock market indices plunged sharply on Monday, imitating the global market as uncertainty over Donald Trump's tariffs fuelled the bloodbath. Both stock market indices plunged over 4%. At 10:41 AM, BSE Sensex was trading at 72,505.18, down 2,860 points or 3.79%. Nifty50 was at 21,975.90, down 929 points or 4.05%.

With today's stock market crash, the Sensex and Nifty have plunged to their lowest levels in approximately 10 months, and analysts suggest that they could fall further due to massive volatility in global markets. The crash was so severe that it wiped out Rs 19 lakh crore from the combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms.

Investors had thought the loss of trillions of dollars in wealth and the likely body blow to the economy would make Trump reconsider his plans, according to Reuters.

The financial tremor sent shockwaves across Dalal Street and triggered a flurry of reactions on social media, particularly X where users expressed their reactions through a barrage of memes. Memes, often seen as the language of the internet, captured the mood of the moment, ranging from humorous takes on the situation to more pointed commentary on the state of the economy. The creativity of netizens shone through as they used humor to cope with the financial chaos unfolding before them.

Take a look at BEST memes

A user wrote, "I swear if the market crashes tomorrow and it isn’t called Orange Monday for the rest of time I will lose my s**t. None of this Black Monday 2.0 crap. ORANGE MONDAY!."

Another user commented, "I just want to put this out there - if tomorrow is another Black Monday (and it looks very much like it will be) I say we call it "Orange Monday".

