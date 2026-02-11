Israeli PM Netanyahu met US envoys Witkoff and Kushner for an update on Iran negotiations. While President Trump is hopeful for a deal but threatens pressure, Netanyahu is pushing for talks to include Iran's missiles and regional proxies.

Netanyahu Discusses Iran with US Envoys

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has had a meeting with two special US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. In a post X, he wrote, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the special envoys of the US President, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The PM and envoys Witkoff and Kushner discussed regional issues, and they provided an update on the first round of negotiations they held with Iran last Friday."

US-Israel Strategy on Iran

President Donald Trump said he believes Iran wants a deal on its nuclear program and that negotiations have been promising, though he warned of "very steep consequences" if Iran fails to agree and continues weapons development. Trump is considering military pressure, including additional carrier deployments, while pushing for a deal that prevents nuclear weapons and limits missiles, however, recently he warned US ships to "stay as far as possible from Iranian waters." Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu wants talks broadened to include Iran's missiles and regional proxies, urging Trump to demand more from Tehran. Their comments reflect a mix of diplomacy and pressure aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear and military ambitions.

Netanyahu's Praise for Trump

Last year in December, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump after their meeting in Florida, saying Israel has never had a friend in the White House like President Trump. The two leaders discussed the second phase of the Gaza peace plan and broader bilateral ties during talks at Mar-a-Lago.

In a post on X after the meeting, Netanyahu wrote, "Israel has never had a friend in the White House like President Trump. His leadership, clarity, and unwavering support for Israel are exceptional." He added, "True friendship is proven in moments of challenge, and President Trump has stood with Israel every step of the way. "

Netanyahu also praised Trump earlier as he entered Mar-a-Lago for the meeting, saying, "I think Israel is very blessed to have President Trump leading the United States, and I'll say leading the free world at this time." He further added, "I think it's not merely Israel's great fortune. I think it's the world's great fortune." (ANI)