Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi had a hilarious moment when ‘Tunku Tunku’, the 2027 World Horticultural Exhibition mascot, responded to her in silence. The viral interaction amused onlookers, especially as the mascot had previously complimented her.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi encountered a hilarious yet awkward moment when she was met with utter silence from ‘Tunku Tunku’, the official mascot for the World Horticultural Exhibition in Tokyo on Tuesday, October 6.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially Instagram, Sanae Takaichi was seen having a lighthearted conversation with the mascot ‘Tunku Tunku’, but the giant-costumed character stood completely still and silent, refusing to offer a single word or gesture of flattery.

The World Horticulture Exhibition, which will be hosted by Japan from March 19 to September 26, 2027, in Yokohama, aims to promote sustainable living and a society that coexists with nature while showcasing green innovation and solutions to environmental challenges.

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Japanese PM's Hilarious Encounter with Mascot Goes Viral

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Tuesday morning, where she was welcomed by officials and organizers to highlight preparations for the upcoming green exposition.

As the Prime Minister was walking towards her office, she stopped to share a lighthearted interaction with ‘Tunku Tunku’, which was placed at the entrance of the Prime Minister’s Office. In a viral video, Sanei Takaichi was seen asking the mascot, “How do I look?” and also asked about reaching the GREEN×EXPO venue.

However, the Japanese Prime Minister didn’t receive any response from the mute, flower-like mascot, prompting her to joke with a smile, ‘It won't even flatter me anymore!’ before asking one of her officials, ‘Is it broken?’, as onlookers chuckled at the unexpected cold shoulder.

Interestingly, the Japanese Prime Minister was complimented by the mascot a few weeks earlier, when Sanae Takaichi asked it the same question, ‘How do I look today?’ and it sweetly replied, ‘You look wonderful! As cute as a flower,’ adding an extra layer of humor to its recent deadpan silence.

‘Tunku Tunku’ mascot is part of the promotional campaign for the upcoming GREEN×EXPO 2027, serving as a cosmic, flower-inspired spirit designed to foster harmony between humans, plants, and nature.

What was the Idea Behind the ‘Tunku Tunku’ Mascot?

‘Tunku Tunku’ mascot for next year’s World Horticulture Exhibition in Yokohama has grabbed the attention of people worldwide. Japan is known for its uniqueness and creativity, blending futuristic tech with whimsical storytelling.

According to the official design concept, the mascot represents a curious spirit from the far reaches of the galaxy that was captivated by Earth's beauty. Created to foster a new relationship between humans and nature, Tunku Tunku resonates with the feelings of all living things, especially plants

Moreover, the mascot, which was made up of a heart-shaped character bursting out of a flower- and greenery-filled globe reminiscent of a whimsical snow globe, serves as a cosmic symbol to inspire environmental awareness, sustainable living, and harmony.

The World Horticulture Exhibition in Japan’s Yokohama is expected to showcase innovative horticulture, green technology and sustainable solutions. There will also be interactive exhibits spread across themed zones like the Urban GX Village, Farm and Food Village, and Satoyama Village, all designed to champion a sustainable future for millions of global visitors.

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