Russian researchers at NCFU have created a new asphalt mixture using modified PET plastic waste. The innovation improves road durability, is environmentally safe, and could reduce construction costs by replacing conventional polymer modifiers.

Researchers at Russia's North Caucasus Federal University (NCFU) have developed a new asphalt mixture that uses plastic waste as a key component, aiming to improve road durability while addressing the growing problem of plastic disposal, the university said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing Russia's Plastic Waste Problem

According to information on the NCFU portal, the innovation focuses on incorporating modified plastic waste into asphalt concrete to enhance its performance and reduce the amount of plastic that ends up in landfills or incinerators. The researchers noted that Russia consumes more than 600,000 tonnes of polyethene terephthalate (PET) every year. PET is commonly used in the manufacture of beverage bottles, food packaging, cosmetics containers and household chemical products. However, only around 30 per cent of this plastic is recycled, while the remaining 70 per cent is either dumped in landfills or burnt, as its reuse in food-related applications is restricted, according to TV BRICS.

Developing the PET-Asphalt Formula

NCFU scientists examined the binding properties of modified PET waste and proposed its use as an additive in asphalt mixtures. Based on their findings, the team developed optimised formulations and an efficient method for introducing PET into bitumen. This approach, they said, significantly improves the physical, mechanical and operational properties of road surfaces.

Enhanced Performance and Safety

As cited by TV BRICS, the addition of PET enables asphalt to maintain higher plasticity and resistance to deformation across a wide range of temperatures. The researchers emphasised that the material remains environmentally safe, as the plastic is firmly bound within the bitumen and does not leach into the environment.

Proven Laboratory Results

Laboratory tests showed that asphalt modified with PET retains its shape more effectively at high temperatures, is less prone to cracking and performs better under sharp temperature fluctuations. Under conditions of extreme heat, the strength of the asphalt increased by 11-23 per cent, while adhesion improved by 7-20 per cent.

Production and Cost-Effectiveness

The researchers added that the production process does not require significant changes to existing asphalt manufacturing technologies. Moreover, replacing conventional polymer modifiers with recycled PET could help reduce production costs.

Path to Widespread Adoption

The NCFU team plans to carry out pilot industrial trials to evaluate the material's performance under real traffic and climatic conditions. Following these trials, technical recommendations are expected to be developed to support the wider adoption of this technology across Russia's road construction sector. (ANI)