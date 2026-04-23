The Trump administration has reportedly ranked NATO allies based on their support during the Iran conflict and defense spending. Nations offering support, such as Poland and Romania, may be rewarded. Others who declined to assist could face consequences, including reduced military cooperation or troop relocations.

The Trump administration has reportedly drawn up a “naughty or nice” list ranking NATO allies based on how much support they offered the United States during the ongoing conflict with Iran, a move that could deepen tensions within the military alliance at a critical moment. The internal assessment is said to classify member nations according to both their defence contributions and their willingness to back Washington’s position during the Gulf crisis.

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According to reports, the document was prepared ahead of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s recent visit to Washington and reflects President Donald Trump’s growing frustration with allies who declined to provide military or logistical support during the Iran conflict. Officials familiar with the plan say countries could now face rewards or consequences depending on how they are viewed inside the White House.

The idea appears to build on comments made earlier by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who suggested that “model allies” that shoulder more responsibility would receive “special favour” from Washington, while nations failing to contribute enough could face strategic consequences. Those consequences could reportedly include reduced military cooperation, delayed defence technology transfers, or even the relocation of American troops stationed in Europe.

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Several Eastern European nations, including Poland and Romania, are believed to have received favourable assessments because of their stronger defence spending and their support for US operations linked to the Iran crisis. By contrast, several major Western European members reportedly refused to become directly involved, frustrating Trump and senior officials.

Trump has publicly criticised NATO’s response to the conflict. During a recent speech, he said, “I told them I would have liked your help two months ago, but now I really don’t want your help anymore, because you were absolutely useless when we needed you.” He added, “But actually, we never needed them. They needed us.”

After meeting Rutte, Trump also wrote on social media: “NATO WASN’T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON’T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN.”

European officials have expressed concern that any attempt to punish allies could further strain an already fragile alliance. One diplomat questioned the strategy, saying, “They don’t seem to have very concrete ideas when it comes to punishing bad allies. Moving troops is one option, but it mainly punishes the US, doesn’t it?”

The reported ranking system has now intensified concerns that the Iran conflict is not only reshaping US foreign policy but also redefining America’s relationship with its closest military partners.

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