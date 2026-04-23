Iran released a viral AI-generated video mocking Donald Trump following a US ceasefire extension. Shared by an Iranian consulate, the clip portrays Trump waiting for absent negotiators before reluctantly prolonging the truce. The video is part of a broader digital propaganda strategy using AI and satire to shape public opinion.

Iran has responded to Donald Trump’s latest decision to extend the fragile US-Iran ceasefire with a viral AI-generated video that openly mocks the US president, highlighting the growing war of narratives alongside the ongoing diplomatic standoff. The clip, widely circulated online and shared by Iran’s consulate in Hyderabad, portrays an animated Trump waiting at a negotiation table for Iranian officials who never arrive.

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The 45-second video begins with an AI-generated version of Trump posting, “We are having very great negotiations with Iran,” while seated with senior American officials, including Vice President JD Vance. As the video progresses, time passes and the Iranian delegation remains absent. Using a popular SpongeBob SquarePants “2,000 years later” meme format, the clip then shows an increasingly frustrated Trump threatening military action. “If Iran doesn't come to negotiate, we're gonna bomb them,” the AI version says while staring at empty chairs.

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Moments later, an aide hands Trump a note carrying a blunt message: “Shut up, Trump.” The room erupts in laughter before the AI-generated president reluctantly says, “Alright, then I will extend the ceasefire at Pakistan's request,” before walking away. The video was posted on social media with the caption: “How was the ceasefire extended? The video is getting viral in Iran.”

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The mocking clip surfaced just after Trump announced he was extending the ceasefire with Iran indefinitely to allow Tehran more time to submit a unified proposal for negotiations. Trump said the move came after a request from Pakistan, which has been acting as an intermediary in efforts to prevent a wider regional war. Despite the extension, Washington has kept its naval blockade on Iranian ports in place, increasing skepticism in Tehran about American intentions.

Iranian officials have publicly questioned the sincerity of the extension. Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said, “We entered the negotiations in good faith and with seriousness, but the negotiating party (the United States) has shown disregard and lack of good faith.” He added that Iran had not yet decided whether it would attend the next round of talks.

The viral video reflects a broader strategy by Iranian-linked accounts to use satire and artificial intelligence to shape public opinion during the conflict. In recent weeks, pro-Iran social media channels have increasingly used AI-generated clips to portray Trump as impulsive and isolated, turning diplomatic tensions into a digital propaganda battle that now stretches far beyond the negotiating table.

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