Trump announces plan to chop down 200-year-old Magnolia tree at White House

A historic 200-year-old tree outside the White House in America will be cut down due to its poor condition, President Donald Trump announced plan on Truth Social on Sunday. The tree is located on the south side of the White House, near the portico, and is seen during special occasions and when the President departs on the Marine One helicopter.

This historic tree standing outside the White House was planted by President Andrew Jackson in 1835 in memory of his wife.

Trump posted on social media, "The bad news is that everything comes to an end, and this tree is in very bad condition. It has become a major hazard at the entrance to the White House, so it needs to be removed."

He said that the tree will be removed next week and a new tree will be planted in its place. Trump also said that the wood from this old tree could be used for some big and important work.

200-year-old historic tree to be cut down

During Donald Trump's first term, this tree was pruned well. Earlier, in 1994, the tree was damaged when a small Cessna plane crashed on the South Lawn of the White House.

It is said that the pilot of the plane wanted to harm President Bill Clinton. The White House lawn was badly damaged in this accident, and the debris from the plane collided with the tree, weakening its structure.

