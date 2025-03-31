user
user icon

Trump announces plan to chop down 200-year-old Magnolia tree at White House

President Donald Trump announced plans to chop down a 200-year-old tree that was said to have been planted by former President Andrew Jackson

Trump announces plan to chop down 200-year-old Magnolia tree at White House shk
Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Published: Mar 31, 2025, 4:32 PM IST

A historic 200-year-old tree outside the White House in America will be cut down due to its poor condition, President Donald Trump announced plan on Truth Social on Sunday. The tree is located on the south side of the White House, near the portico, and is seen during special occasions and when the President departs on the Marine One helicopter.

This historic tree standing outside the White House was planted by President Andrew Jackson in 1835 in memory of his wife.

Trump posted on social media, "The bad news is that everything comes to an end, and this tree is in very bad condition. It has become a major hazard at the entrance to the White House, so it needs to be removed."

He said that the tree will be removed next week and a new tree will be planted in its place. Trump also said that the wood from this old tree could be used for some big and important work.

 

Also read: 'Say hi to George for me': Elon Musk fires back at protester who interrupted his speech in Wisconsin (WATCH)

200-year-old historic tree to be cut down

During Donald Trump's first term, this tree was pruned well. Earlier, in 1994, the tree was damaged when a small Cessna plane crashed on the South Lawn of the White House.

It is said that the pilot of the plane wanted to harm President Bill Clinton. The White House lawn was badly damaged in this accident, and the debris from the plane collided with the tree, weakening its structure.

Also read: 'There will be bombing like never before’: Trump threatens Iran to make nuclear deal or face consequences

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Caught on cam: Hafiz Saeed's kin & LeT financer, Qari Abdul Rehman, shot dead in Pakistan's Karachi (WATCH) shk

Caught on cam: Hafiz Saeed's kin & LeT financer, Qari Abdul Rehman, shot dead in Pakistan's Karachi (WATCH)

'Say hi to George for me': Elon Musk fires back at protester who interrupted his speech in Wisconsin (WATCH) shk

'Say hi to George for me': Elon Musk fires back at protester who interrupted his speech in Wisconsin (WATCH)

BREAKING: French far-right leader Marine Le Pen convicted of embezzling EU funds ddr

French President hopeful Marine Le Pen convicted of embezzling EU funds, faces election ban

Japan's Tibet support groups hold annual meeting, urge action against Chinese oppression ddr

Japan's Tibet Support Groups call for global action against Chinese oppression

'There will be bombing like never before': Trump threatens Iran to make nuclear deal or face consequences shk

‘There will be bombing like never before’: Trump threatens Iran to make nuclear deal or face consequences

Recent Stories

India, the US tri-service exercise Tiger Triumph to begin from April 1 shk

India, the US tri-service exercise Tiger Triumph to begin from April 1

Honda SP 160 losing ground to Pulsar and apache here is why gcw

Honda SP 160 losing ground to Pulsar and Apache – Here’s why!

Caught on cam: Hafiz Saeed's kin & LeT financer, Qari Abdul Rehman, shot dead in Pakistan's Karachi (WATCH) shk

Caught on cam: Hafiz Saeed's kin & LeT financer, Qari Abdul Rehman, shot dead in Pakistan's Karachi (WATCH)

Hanuman Blessings Tuesday Rituals Remedies for Success and Prosperity

8 Tuesday Remedies: Hanuman's Blessings for Success & Wealth

GREAT NEWS! Toll charges to reduce on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway - Check new prices gcw

GREAT NEWS! Toll charges to reduce on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway - Check new prices

Recent Videos

Hindus Shower Flowers on Muslim Devotees at Jaipur Eidgah on Eid al-Fitr | Asianet Newsable

Hindus Shower Flowers on Muslim Devotees at Jaipur Eidgah on Eid al-Fitr | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Arijit Singh’s Top 10 Heartbreak Songs That Hit Deep

Arijit Singh’s Top 10 Heartbreak Songs That Hit Deep

Video Icon
Hindus Shower Flowers on Muslim Devotees at Jaipur Eidgah on Eid al-Fitr | Asianet Newsable

Hindus Shower Flowers on Muslim Devotees at Jaipur Eidgah on Eid al-Fitr | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Underperforms! Falls Short of Jawan & L2: Empuraan

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Underperforms! Falls Short of Jawan & L2: Empuraan

Video Icon
'Saddened Due to Atrocities Against Muslims': Mehbooba Mufti on Eid-ul-Fitr | Asianet Newsable

'Saddened Due to Atrocities Against Muslims': Mehbooba Mufti on Eid-ul-Fitr | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon