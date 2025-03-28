Myanmar earthquake: Bangkok high-rise building collapse becomes shocking symbol of devastation (WATCH)

Read Full Article

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar and Thailand on Friday has left devastation in its wake, with the collapse of an under-construction high-rise building in Bangkok emerging as the most striking and shocking symbol of the disaster’s aftermath. The dramatic footage of the multi-story structure, complete with a crane on top, toppling into a thick cloud of dust near the city’s bustling Chatuchak market has gone viral, highlighting the scale of destruction and the urgent need for rescue efforts.

Tragedy Unfolds in Bangkok

At least 90 people remain missing and three have been confirmed dead at the site of the collapsed high-rise, Thai Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said. Reports suggest that around 320 workers were present at the construction site when the building gave way, and 20 remain trapped in lift shafts.

As rescue teams scrambled to save those trapped under the rubble, the video of the collapse flooded social media, showing onlookers screaming in terror as the towering structure crumbled within seconds. First responders managed to pull seven people out from the debris, but authorities fear that the unstable wreckage could hinder further rescue efforts.

A City in Chaos

The earthquake, which struck at midday, sent shockwaves through Bangkok, a city not accustomed to strong seismic activity. Buildings swayed, and people rushed into the streets in panic. The elevated rapid transit system and subway were immediately shut down, while the city’s streets turned into gridlocked chaos as vehicles and emergency services attempted to navigate through.

“Immediately there was screaming and a lot of panic,” Fraser Morton, a Scottish tourist who was inside a mall at the time of the quake, told reporters. “People were running the wrong way down the escalators, lots of banging and crashing inside the mall.”

Like Morton, thousands of people sought refuge in public spaces, with Benjasiri Park becoming a temporary gathering point for those evacuated from high-rise buildings, shopping malls, and apartments. “I got outside and looked up at the building, and the whole structure was moving, dust and debris everywhere—it was pretty intense,” he recalled.

Myanmar Declares State of Emergency

The earthquake’s epicenter was located near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, triggering widespread destruction across six regions and states, including Naypyitaw. Myanmar’s military-run government has declared a state of emergency as rescue teams battle collapsed buildings, damaged monasteries, and downed power lines. The Red Cross has reported significant obstacles in reaching affected areas due to infrastructural damage.

“Initial reports from the ground suggest the earthquake has caused significant damage,” a statement from the Red Cross read. “Information on humanitarian needs is still being gathered.”

The Viral Symbol of Destruction

As the disaster unfolds, the harrowing footage of the Bangkok high-rise collapse has become one of the most widely shared videos from the earthquake. The sheer scale of the disaster, coupled with the dramatic visuals of dust and debris enveloping the area, has turned this moment into the defining image of the catastrophe.

The rescue operation at the site remains delicate, with workers fearing further collapses. Meanwhile, the viral video has sparked discussions about building safety in Bangkok and whether earthquake-resistant measures are sufficient in a city not typically prone to strong seismic activity.

As authorities continue their search for survivors, the world watches in horror, with the haunting image of the falling high-rise serving as a grim reminder of nature’s devastating power.

Latest Videos