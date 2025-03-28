user
Mar 28, 2025, 4:29 PM IST

Myanmar earthquake LIVE updates: 3 dead, 90 missing in Bangkok high-rise collapse

Two powerful earthquakes, 7.7 and 6.4 magnitude, struck Myanmar on Friday, shaking Bangkok, where a high-rise collapsed, leading to an emergency declaration and metro shutdown. Strong aftershocks were also felt in Meghalaya, Northeast India, Bangladesh, and China's Yunnan province.

4:29 PM IST

Myanmar earthquake LIVE updates: What Red Cross said

“Public infrastructure has been damaged including roads, bridges and public buildings. We currently have concerns for large scale dams that people are watching to see the conditions of them”, Marie Manrique, programme coordinator for the International Federation of the Red Cross said to reporters in Geneva, via video link from Yangon.

“We anticipate the impact to be quite large”, she added.

4:12 PM IST

Myanmar earthquake LIVE updates: Indian citizen living in Myanmar speaks out

4:01 PM IST

Bangkok earthquake LIVE updates: 3 dead, 90 missing in high-rise building collapse

Thailand’s Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai confirmed that 90 people are missing and three have died after a high-rise building under construction collapsed during the powerful earthquake in Bangkok.

While he provided no further details on the rescue efforts, first responders told the Associated Press (AP) that seven people have been rescued so far from the wreckage.

3:58 PM IST

Myanmar earthquake LIVE updates: Residents warned of aftershocks as Myanmar declares state of emergency

Myanmar’s military regime has warned residents to brace for aftershocks within the next six hours following the powerful earthquake near Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city. A state of emergency has been declared in Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, northeast Shan State, Bago, and Naypyidaw. Witnesses report collapsed buildings, including hotels, bridges, schools, and apartments in Mandalay, Sagaing, and southern Shan State. The Yangon-Mandalay highway has also sustained damage, leaving some vehicles stranded.

3:57 PM IST

Myanmar earthquake LIVE updates: Bridge in Mandalay collapsed in river (WATCH)

The epicentre of the earthquake struck near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city. With electricity and network lines down, the Red Cross says assessing the full extent of the damage remains difficult. However, video footage shows the remains of a collapsed bridge submerged in a river in Mandalay.

3:46 PM IST

Myanmar earthquake LIVE updates: 3 confirmed dead in Bangkok

Three people have been confirmed dead in Bangkok due to damage caused by the powerful earthquake in neighboring Myanmar, Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Friday.

He warned of possible aftershocks but urged residents to remain calm, stating that the situation was largely under control, according to Reuters. Authorities received 169 reports of building damage in the capital. Urban rail systems were temporarily closed but are expected to resume service on Saturday.

3:43 PM IST

Bangkok earthquake LIVE updates: The Embassy of India, Bangkok, issues an emergency number

The Embassy of India, Bangkok, issues an emergency number, +66 618819218, for Indian nationals in Thailand, which they can use in case of any emergency. "After powerful earthquake tremors recorded in Bangkok and in other parts of Thailand, the Embassy is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Thai authorities. So far, no untoward incident involving any Indian citizen has been reported...All members of the Indian Embassy in Bangkok and Consulate in Chiang Mai are safe."

3:40 PM IST

Bangkok earthquake LIVE updates: Pray for Bangkok, urges local resident

3:37 PM IST

Myanmar earthquake LIVE updates: More casualties reported in Myanmar

At least three people were killed in Taungoo when a mosque partially collapsed, witnesses told Reuters.

Meanwhile, local media reported that two people died and 20 others were injured after a hotel collapsed in Aung Ban.

3:36 PM IST

Myanmar earthquake LIVE updates: Red Cross Response Hindered by Power Outages

The Red Cross reports that its teams are working to address significant damage in Myanmar but are facing challenges due to widespread power outages in the affected areas.

Electricity and network lines are down in Mandalay and Sagaing, making relief efforts difficult. Despite these obstacles, the humanitarian organisation says it is continuing to assess humanitarian needs and gather information on the crisis.

3:31 PM IST

Myanmar earthquake LIVE updates: Bangkok sets up earthquake response command centre

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has ordered the immediate establishment of an earthquake response command centre and directed all districts and hospitals to assess damages.

Police officers have been deployed to evacuate people from unsafe buildings and manage traffic. Authorities have also advised the public to avoid high-rise buildings in the densely populated capital.

3:27 PM IST

'At least 25 dead, 43 trapped, state of emergency': Myanmar earthquake causes chaos, widespread destruction

Back-to-back massive earthquakes hit Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand on Friday, turning a major hospital in the Myanmar capital Naypyidaw into a "mass casualty area" and trapping dozens of workers in an under-construction skyscraper in Bangkok.

3:24 PM IST

Myanmar earthquake LIVE updates: Extent of damage remains unclear

The full extent of the damage from the Myanmar earthquake remains unclear, but social media footage shows multiple buildings collapsed or damaged in central regions. Videos from Mandalay airport depict people rushing to safety through dust-filled hallways, with ceiling panels scattered on the floor, while others crouch outside in panic. Local outlet Khit Thit Media reported at least 20 deaths near a damaged mosque in Mandalay, though this number remains unverified. The Ava Bridge (Old Sagaing Bridge), a British colonial-era structure crossing the Irrawaddy River, has also collapsed.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military coup in February 2021, with ongoing conflict and brutal crackdowns on opposition. The situation on the ground is difficult to verify due to communication disruptions and risks for journalists operating in the country.

3:22 PM IST

Myanmar earthquake LIVE updates: More photos and videos pour in on social media

3:16 PM IST

Myanmar earthquake LIVE updates: 8 dead as building collapses in Mandalay

At least eight people have been killed, and others are feared trapped after a construction building collapsed in Pyi Gyi Tagon township, Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city.

3:13 PM IST

Myanmar earthquake LIVE updates: 2 dead, others trapped under Bangkok skyscrapper rubble

Thai emergency responders have confirmed that at least two people have died, while an unknown number remain trapped under the rubble of a collapsed high-rise building in Bangkok, following the 7.7 magnitude earthquake.

Rescue worker Songwut Wangpon told reporters that seven people have been pulled out alive from the wreckage of the under-construction skyscraper, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The multistory structure collapsed after the powerful quake struck midday on Friday, causing the crane on top to topple and sending a massive plume of dust into the air.

3:09 PM IST

Myanmar earthquake LIVE updates: What we know so far

The Earthquake

  • A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake has struck central Myanmar, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

  • The epicenter was located 16km (10 miles) northwest of Sagaing, at a depth of 10km.

  • Strong tremors were felt hundreds of miles away, including in Thailand and southwest China.

The Damage

  • Buildings have been damaged in Bangkok, and roads have buckled in Myanmar’s capital, Naypyidaw.

  • Structures in Bangkok are not typically designed to withstand earthquakes, raising concerns about the extent of the damage.

Government Response

  • The Thai government has convened an emergency meeting to assess the situation.

3:07 PM IST

Myanmar earthquake LIVE updates: Dramatic videos go viral

3:04 PM IST

Myanmar earthquake LIVE updates: Under-construction building collapses in Bangkok

43 construction workers missing after a 30-storey unfinished building collapsed in Bangkok due to the Myanmar earthquake, Thai authorities report. Seven escaped, while the rest remain trapped, according to the National Institute for Emergency Medicine.

3:02 PM IST

Myanmar earthquake LIVE updates: Thai capital declared disaster area

Bangkok declared a disaster area after a powerful Myanmar earthquake, city hall announced Friday. The Bangkok governor will lead disaster response efforts, according to Reuters.

3:01 PM IST

Myanmar earthquake LIVE updates: Myanmar junta seeks international aid as six regions declare emergency

Myanmar’s junta requested international aid and declared an emergency in six regions after Friday’s 7.7-magnitude earthquake. AFP reporters saw junta chief Min Aung Hlaing visit a Naypyidaw hospital, where the injured were being treated.

2:59 PM IST

Earthquake rocks Myanmar: 10 biggest earthquakes ever recorded

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Myanmar on Friday at 11:50 am (local time), the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. Here's a look at 10 of the biggest earthquakes ever recorded.

2:59 PM IST

'India ready to offer all possible assistance': PM Modi "concerned" after massive earthquake jolts Myanmar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern after massive earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale hit central Myanmar on Friday with strong tremors felt in Thailand's capital, Bangkok.

2:59 PM IST

Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 jolts Myanmar, strong tremors felt in Bangkok; WATCH dramatic videos

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar on Friday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

