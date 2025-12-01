India and the Netherlands agreed to establish a Joint Trade and Investment Committee and signed MoUs in semiconductors and cyberspace to deepen cooperation in strategic sectors during the visit of Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel to New Delhi.

India and the Netherlands on Friday have agreed to establish a Joint Trade and Investment Committee and signed key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to deepen cooperation in emerging and strategic sectors during the visit of the Netherlands Foreign Minister David van Weel here.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a Ministry of External Affairs release, during the delegation-level talks on December 19, the two sides welcomed the decision to establish a Joint Trade and Investment Committee to deepen economic cooperation, address trade facilitation issues, and promote bilateral investment. The announcement coincided with the visit of the Dutch FM and his bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. van Weel visited India from December 17 to 19 at the invitation of EAM Jaishankar. This marked his first official visit to the country.

Deepening Strategic Cooperation

The Ministers also welcomed several MoUs and agreements concluded during the year, including a Memorandum of Understanding on Partnership in Semiconductors and Related Emerging Technologies, which is expected to provide a structured framework for cooperation in the semiconductor sector. They also expressed satisfaction with the Joint Declaration of Intent on Enhancing Cooperation in the Digital and Cyberspace domain, which strengthens security cooperation amid emerging digital challenges.

Both sides also agreed to expand the partnership into new areas, including defence, digital technologies, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, green hydrogen, education, and mobility, giving the bilateral relationship a more strategic direction.

Joint Trade and Investment Committee (JTIC) Established

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Joint Trade and Investment Committee (JTIC) will serve as a formal institutional mechanism for regular dialogue on trade and investment, promoting two-way investment, addressing barriers, and exploring collaboration in sectors of mutual interest. The committee will meet annually, alternately in India and the Netherlands, and will be co-chaired by senior officials from both governments.

According to the release, the objectives of the JTIC include identifying and eliminating trade and investment barriers, promoting trade facilitation measures, enhancing engagement between Chambers of Commerce and MSMEs in both countries, and facilitating consultations between the private sector and governments to boost trade, investment, and technological cooperation.

Review of Bilateral Ties

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Foreign Minister van Weel also reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral ties and noted significant progress in recent years. They reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening the partnership's strategic dimension. They appreciated regular high-level exchanges, including the recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. India conveyed that it looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Schoof for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026 in New Delhi, while the Dutch side reiterated its invitation to Prime Minister Modi for an official visit to the Netherlands.

Maritime and WAH Agenda Cooperation

The two Ministers also discussed cooperation in the maritime sector, welcoming an MoU for the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal in Gujarat, and explored collaboration in green shipping, port development and shipbuilding. They also discussed strengthening cooperation under the Water, Agriculture, and Health (WAH) agenda and welcomed a new agreement in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors.

Regional Issues and Stance on Terrorism

On regional and global issues, the two sides exchanged views on developments in the Indo-Pacific, Ukraine, South Asia and West Asia. The Dutch Foreign Minister further conveyed condolences for the victims of a recent terror incident near Delhi's Red Fort. Both sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and reiterated the need for enhanced international cooperation, with India reaffirming its policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.

High-Level Engagements During Visit

During his visit, van Weel also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. India and the Netherlands welcomed the signing of a Letter of Intent on Defence Cooperation, aimed at further strengthening defence and security ties.

Earlier, the Dutch Foreign Minister arrived in Mumbai on December 17, where he met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, visited the Western Naval Command and Mazagon Docks, and interacted with the business community.

The visit reflects the shared commitment of India and the Netherlands to strengthen further their wide-ranging bilateral partnership, which has expanded from traditional areas of trade and investment to strategic sectors such as technology, defence, renewable energy and maritime cooperation. (ANI)