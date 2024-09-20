Caught on camera: 23-year-old biker killed after being hit by car driving on wrong side in Gurugram (WATCH)

A 23-year-old motorcyclist died in a collision with a wrong-way SUV driver on Golf Course Road in Gurugram. The victim's friend, who was riding behind him, captured the crash on a GoPro camera.

A 23-year-old motorcyclist lost his life in a wrong-way collision on Golf Course Road in DLF Phase II, Gurugram. The incident took place around 5:45 am on Sunday. The victim, Akshat Garg of Pochanpur in New Delhi's Dwarka, was riding his motorbike while wearing safety gear such as a helmet and gloves.

His friend, 22-year-old Pradyuman Kumar, was riding behind him on another motorcycle. The crash was captured on a GoPro camera taken by Kumar. The 17-second footage shows Garg speeding while attempting to make a turn, only to be struck by a black SUV. The accident caused a loud crash.

Commuters quickly gathered at the scene and emergency services were notified. An ambulance arrived within five minutes and took Garg to a nearby hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. According to media reports, Garg and Kumar left Dwarka and New Palam Vihar, respectively, with plans to meet a group of riders at Ambience Mall after leaving DLF Downtown.

They were about to make a turn after crossing the Sikanderpur-Cyberhub overpass when a speeding Mahindra XUV 300 abruptly appeared out of nowhere. The vehicle, which had a political party sticker on it, struck Garg's motorbike squarely in the face.

"In this matter, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and the accused has been arrested as per law," the Gurugram Police said.

