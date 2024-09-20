Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Caught on camera: 23-year-old biker killed after being hit by car driving on wrong side in Gurugram (WATCH)

    A 23-year-old motorcyclist died in a collision with a wrong-way SUV driver on Golf Course Road in Gurugram. The victim's friend, who was riding behind him, captured the crash on a GoPro camera.

    Caught on camera: 23-year-old biker killed after being hit by car driving on wrong side in Gurugram (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 10:35 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

    A 23-year-old motorcyclist lost his life in a wrong-way collision on Golf Course Road in DLF Phase II, Gurugram. The incident took place around 5:45 am on Sunday. The victim, Akshat Garg of Pochanpur in New Delhi's Dwarka, was riding his motorbike while wearing safety gear such as a helmet and gloves.

    His friend, 22-year-old Pradyuman Kumar, was riding behind him on another motorcycle. The crash was captured on a GoPro camera taken by Kumar. The 17-second footage shows Garg speeding while attempting to make a turn, only to be struck by a black SUV. The accident caused a loud crash.

    Also Read | Kolkata rape & murder horror: Agitating doctors end 'cease-work', to resume essential services from Saturday

    Commuters quickly gathered at the scene and emergency services were notified. An ambulance arrived within five minutes and took Garg to a nearby hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. According to media reports, Garg and Kumar left Dwarka and New Palam Vihar, respectively, with plans to meet a group of riders at Ambience Mall after leaving DLF Downtown.

    They were about to make a turn after crossing the Sikanderpur-Cyberhub overpass when a speeding Mahindra XUV 300 abruptly appeared out of nowhere. The vehicle, which had a political party sticker on it, struck Garg's motorbike squarely in the face.

    Also Read | 'Chakkar aa rahe hai': After EY employee's tragic death, former Deloitte staff recounts working for 20 hours

    "In this matter, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and the accused has been arrested as per law," the Gurugram Police said.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-398 September 20 2024 winning ticket prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-398 September 20 2024: Who will win first prize worth Rs 70 lakh?

    Onam Bumper 2024 lottery: 37 lakh tickets sold; Palakkad leads sales anr

    Onam Bumper 2024 lottery: 37 lakh tickets sold; Palakkad leads sales

    Asianet News gets special logo in its 30th year; celebrations to go on for a year anr

    Asianet News gets special logo in its 30th year; celebrations to go on for a year

    Beef fat, fish oil in Tirupati laddoos: Calls for punishment like 'kumbhipakam', hang till death & more surge snt

    Beef fat, fish oil in Tirupati laddoos: Calls for punishment like 'kumbhipakam', hang till death & more surge

    Kolkata rape & murder horror: Doctors call off month-long protest, to return to work on Saturday snt

    Kolkata rape & murder horror: Agitating doctors end 'cease-work', to resume essential services from Saturday

    Recent Stories

    Borage to Rose: Know these 7 edible flowers and their benefits ATG

    Borage to Rose: Know these 7 edible flowers and their benefits

    Essential cooking oils in India: Five must-haves for your kitchen NTI

    Essential cooking oils in India: Five must-haves for your kitchen

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-398 September 20 2024 winning ticket prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-398 September 20 2024: Who will win first prize worth Rs 70 lakh?

    football UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Monaco stun Barcelona; Arsenal held by Atalanta scr

    UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Monaco stun Barcelona; Arsenal held by Atalanta

    Saiyami Kher makes history as first Indian actress to complete Ironman Triathlon NTI

    Saiyami Kher makes history as first Indian actress to complete Ironman Triathlon

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon