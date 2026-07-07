The Australia India Society of Victoria has expressed enthusiasm for PM Modi's upcoming visit to Australia (July 8-10), highlighting unprecedented excitement in the Indian diaspora and the strengthening strategic partnership between the two nations.

Members of the Australia India Society of Victoria have expressed enthusiasm over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Australia from July 8-10, saying it reflects the growing strategic partnership between the two countries and has generated unprecedented excitement among the Indian diaspora in Melbourne ahead of the third India-Australia Annual Leaders' Summit.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Australia on Wednesday as part of his three-nation visit. This is PM Modi's third visit to Australia, and he will be visiting Melbourne after a gap of 12 years. His last visit to Melbourne was in November 2014, and his last visit to Australia was in May 2023.

Community Enthusiasm in Melbourne

Speaking to ANI, Karan Gandhiok, a member of the Australia India Society of Victoria, said Melbourne's large Indian community was eagerly awaiting the Prime Minister's visit and described the strengthening India-Australia relationship as significant in the current global geopolitical environment. "It's a matter of great joy for us because Melbourne has the largest Indian diaspora and the largest Indian community. Today, our growing relationship on the geopolitical front, defence strategy, and trade investment is currently the best market and the best time. So the Australia-India relationship is of great importance in the whole world today. It's a matter of great pride and honour," Gandhiok said.

Highlighting the enthusiasm among the community, he said, "I think there is more excitement for Modi Sahab's visit than for a cricket match. There's talk of 30,000 to 40,000 people gathering. How many people are preparing dances and costumes? There's a lot of enthusiasm among us."

On attendance at the community event in Melbourne, Gandhiok said, "We are targeting a figure of around 30,000. I think it will go a little higher because whenever we have done any Indian event in Melbourne, any good function, there are 30,000 to 40,000 of us."

High Expectations for Summit and Bilateral Ties

Speaking about expectations from the third India-Australia Annual Leaders' Summit, Gandhiok said the changing global landscape had made closer cooperation between the two democracies increasingly important. "There was a time when both countries, Australia and India, were taken lightly. Today, on the world stage, we are batting well above our averages. Whether you talk about defence or geopolitical pressures, considering all the turmoil that is happening in the world, it is very imperative that Australia and India move forward together on one platform. Now the time has come for shared values and shared democracy to move forward," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Manjeet Singh, Vice President of the Australia India Society of Victoria, said Prime Minister Modi's visit carried deep significance for the Indian community in Australia. "It means a lot. India is the New India now. A big thanks goes to our very beloved Prime Minister for bringing India up to the mark where now the world is completely looking at India in a new way," Singh said.

Describing the community's excitement, Singh said, "We should be standing at the stadium, and I'm sure, if I can say that, we could have filled stadiums if they had allowed us to." On attendance expectations, he added, "Due to limited capacity, they can't take more than five digits, but we can easily, like I said, fill more than six digits."

Singh said the Prime Minister's presence would send a strong message to Indians living in Australia. "His physical presence here means a lot. It's like, 'You are doing great, and I'm with you,'" he said.

Expressing optimism about the upcoming summit, Singh said, "Very, very high expectations. The reliance on one particular nation is now changing. India is taking speed there, and we look forward to India's engagement in many affairs. Our Prime Minister and his office are doing amazing things for that."

On trade and investment, Singh pointed to the progress made under the bilateral trade agreements. "If we look at the ECTA and now the CECA, this is all thanks to the present government and the Prime Minister's Office. We are in the best situation right now with the free trade agreement to grow trade. Not just in certain areas, but now the verticals have also increased. India has so much more to offer," he said.

Boosting Business and Strategic Ties

Indian High Commissioner to Australia Nagesh Singh says this visit by the Prime Minister will see several outcomes emerge during his meetings with Australian PM Albanese. During his visit, the PM will be addressing the CEOs' forum. The PM's visit will also give a boost to business ties and partnerships in areas such as critical minerals and supply chain.

Focus on Critical Minerals

"That is again another discussion which is going on as you know, Australia is rich in critical minerals and the rare earths. India has a huge demand for that given our own ambitions of energy transition. We are working, there are discussions happening at the B2B level, G2G level. There'll be some discussions here also when the Prime Ministers meet. I mean, the leaders don't go into the nitty-gritty of things, they just give a general direction. So that's one area of futuristic area, already discussions are happening, but it's a futuristic area where you'll see greater cooperation and partnership. Not just a buyer-seller relationship, but also more value addition, processing," Nagesh Singh said.

Diaspora an 'Important Pillar' of Bilateral Relationship

In an important event signifying the diaspora connect the PM will be addressing a large community event. The Indian diaspora in Australia has become an important pillar of our bilateral relationship. People of Indian origin now make up almost one million of all Australians.