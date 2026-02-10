Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam and PM Narendra Modi held a phone call, reviewing bilateral cooperation. Ramgoolam lauded the 'constructive' exchange and looks forward to deepening ties at the upcoming AI Impact Summit in India next week.

Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam expressed appreciation for the "constructive" exchange with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he hoped to deepen India-Mauritius collaboration at the AI Impact Summit in India next week. Ramgoolam affirmed Mauritius' support for India in strengthening strategic cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

In a post on X, he said, "Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this constructive exchange. Mauritius and India remain firmly aligned in strengthening strategic cooperation across development, innovation and emerging technologies. I look forward to deepening this collaboration at the AI Impact Summit in India next week." Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for this constructive exchange. Mauritius and India remain firmly aligned in strengthening strategic cooperation across development, innovation and emerging technologies. I look forward to deepening this collaboration at the AI Impact… — Dr Navin Ramgoolam official (@Ramgoolam_Dr) February 9, 2026

PMs Review Cooperation Ahead of Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received a phone call from his Mauritian counterpart, during which both leaders discussed the progress in the extensive cooperation between the two countries. In a post on X, PM Modi welcomed the Mauritian Prime Minister to India for the upcoming AI-Impact Summit, scheduled for next week. Both leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the special, historic and people-focused ties between the two nations.

"Happy to receive a phone call from my friend, Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam. We reviewed progress in the wide-ranging cooperation between India and Mauritius since our memorable meeting in Varanasi last year. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the special, historic and people-centric ties that unite our two nations. India and Mauritius will continue to work together to achieve shared objectives of peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region. I look forward to welcoming him to India for the AI Impact Summit next week," the Prime Minister stated in his post.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Last year in September, India extended a comprehensive Special Economic Package exceeding USD 680 million to Mauritius and signed multiple agreements during the State visit of Mauritian Prime Minister Ramgoolam to India.

The two leaders also held wide-ranging discussions covering bilateral, regional, and global issues, culminating in the signing of seven Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across diverse sectors, including science and technology, oceanography, public administration, power, small development projects, hydrography, and space cooperation. (ANI)