PM Modi's UAE visit began with a warm reception from President Sheikh Mohamed. Key outcomes include a Strategic Defence Partnership, MoUs on energy, and a USD 5 billion investment in Indian infrastructure, bolstering the India-UAE strategic bridge.

In a powerful display of personal diplomacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in the UAE on Friday, marking the start of a high-stakes visit aimed at fortifying the strategic bridge between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi. The visit began with a rare and significant diplomatic gesture: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan personally received the Prime Minister at the airport. This break from standard protocol underscored the deep "brotherly" bond that has come to define the relationship between the two leaders.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I thank my brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, for the special gesture of receiving me at Abu Dhabi airport. I look forward to our discussions towards furthering India-UAE ties across key sectors like energy, investment, supply chains and more."

Key Agreements and Investment Announcements

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday resulted in major agreements and investment announcements across defence, energy, infrastructure and banking sectors. According to the announced outcomes of the visit, India and the UAE signed an Agreement on Framework for the Strategic Defence Partnership, further strengthening bilateral strategic and security cooperation. The two countries also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Petroleum Reserves and an agreement on supplies of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), boosting cooperation in the energy sector. In the maritime sector, both sides signed an MoU on setting up a Ship Repair Cluster at Vadinar. In a major investment announcement, investments worth USD 5 billion were announced in Indian infrastructure as well as in RBL Bank and Samman Capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held delegation-level talks with the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. On his arrival, he was accorded a guard of honour as he landed in Abu Dhabi.

Part of a Broader Diplomatic Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emplaned for Abu Dhabi as part of his five-nation tour from May 15-20, covering the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy, aimed at deepening India's strategic partnerships across trade, technology, energy, innovation and green growth, while reinforcing New Delhi's expanding engagement with Europe and the Gulf region.

Economic Hopes Pinned on Tour

Ahead of the visit, exporters' body Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said the tour comes at a "crucial juncture" and is expected to give fresh momentum to India's trade and investment ties with Europe and the Gulf region. Calling the visit significant for India's economic and strategic engagement with Europe and the Gulf region, FIEO said the high-level meetings are expected to create new opportunities for Indian exporters across sectors such as engineering, clean energy, technology, pharmaceuticals, textiles, logistics and digital trade.

FIEO President SC Ralhan said, "The Prime Minister's high-level engagements with the leadership of the UAE and major European nations underline India's growing stature as a trusted economic partner and a key driver of global growth. The visit is expected to create substantial opportunities for Indian exporters across sectors, including engineering, clean energy, technology, pharmaceuticals, food processing, textiles, logistics and digital trade."

PM Modi will begin the tour with a visit to the UAE on May 15, where he will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), discussions are expected to focus on energy cooperation, trade, investment and regional issues of mutual interest. FIEO said the UAE remains one of India's most important trade and investment partners and a key gateway for Indian exports to the Middle East and Africa.

UAE Minister Praises Partnership

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy hailed the Prime Minister as a "true treasure" for the leadership and people of the Emirates, stating that the bilateral relationship is poised to scale "new mountaintops" in trade and technology. Speaking with ANI, Al Hashimy expressed great excitement for the visit, noting that PM Modi remains a key figure in a longstanding partnership. She said PM Modi's visit will take forward the regular high-level engagements between the two countries following the UAE President's visit to India in January and the Crown Prince's participation in the AI Summit in February.

After the UAE, PM Modi will travel to the Netherlands from May 15-17, where he is scheduled to hold talks with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and meet King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. The visit is expected to focus on sectors such as semiconductors, green hydrogen, innovation, defence and water management. (ANI)